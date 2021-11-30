The Grinch's cave, bookable on Vacasa.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that it is teaming up with Vacasa, North America's leading vacation rental management platform, to create one of the most unique experiences just north of Who-ville...

Dr. Seuss Enterprises, a leading global children's entertainment company, today announced that it is teaming up with Vacasa, North America's leading vacation rental management platform, to create one of the most unique experiences just north of Who-ville in the Grinch's famous cave! The Seusstastic story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! will be brought to life for a limited time, giving holiday revelers the chance to experience the Grinch and his dog Max's home like never before.

Adventurous travelers, families, and Grinch enthusiasts looking for a steal this Christmas can celebrate the holiday season in the most whimsical way — by actually booking the Grinch's infamous cave on Vacasa.com. (Unfortunately, the Grinch himself will be taking a holiday from the holidays as far away from all the caroling, candy canes, and Christmas cheer as he can.) Located "Three thousand feet up, Up the side of Mt. Crumpit," guests can book the Grinch's cave on Vacasa.com starting Dec. 3 for stays leading up to the Christmas holiday from Dec. 13 - 23. Given the Grinch's reclusive ways, the cave is set on the outskirts of town, just outside Boulder, Utah, on a beautiful, remote property. The nightly rate for a stay will be $19.57* in honor of the book's original release in 1957, and will include Vacasa's signature guest and home care—with a few extra touches.

The Grinch's rocky residence is within a hand-carved cave on the side of a massive stone mountain. Designers have decked the halls of this multi-level 5,700 square-foot lair with everything a Grinch fan could imagine. There's a kitchen stocked with roastable beast, Who-pudding, and an emergency stash of Who-hash. A music room includes the Grinch's organ alongside Max's drum set leading into the study, main bedroom, guest bedroom, and more. Everywhere they go, visitors will be completely immersed in the world of the Grinch. Even more, the house is outfitted with all of Grinch's gadgets; his over-the-top coffee machine, armoire with green furry pants, and all the kitchen supplies one would need to host a festive FEAST! FEAST! FEAST!

True to the beloved Dr. Seuss tale, the cave will have all the details that make the Grinch's Mt. Crumpit home so iconic. When asked why he won't be at the cave to greet visitors, the Grinch commented, "I just don't really want to. Now go away." (After all, that's what Vacasa is for.)

Grinch fans staying at the Grinch's cave will have the added benefit of Vacasa's 24/7 guest support and elevated home care. Just like every other Vacasa vacation rental, the Grinch's cave will be professionally cleaned and cared for by a dedicated local team, so guests can pack up their snoof, and their tringlers and fuzzles and enjoy a worry-free stay.

Interested visitors are encouraged to visit vacasa.com/Grinch for a 3D tour of the cave, and to mark their calendars for booking release times—the limited stays are expected to fill immediately.

*$19.57 nightly rate does not include local lodging tax.

