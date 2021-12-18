The Green Token, Electric Tokenized Vehicles' (ETV) Private Sale Is Around The Corner

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Tokenized Vehicles, a sustainable blockchain-based entity, has announced the most-anticipated news that the launch of their native token, ETV, will go live for the public shortly. The specialty of the private sale of the ETV tokens is that the platform bestows access not only to their internal team but also to the general audience who has a great passion for safeguarding the environment. Being the first sale of the platform, ETV tokens will be available at the lowest possible price as the cost/ETV will be increased in the subsequent rounds. Electric Tokenized Vehicle operates with the objective of reducing the carbon dioxide emissions created by automobiles used in the transport industry. It proposes electric vehicles as a phenomenal alternative to gasoline-powered vehicles and wishes to create a revolution in the transport sector and parcel services with the implementation of cutting-edge technology, blockchain. ETV, the indigenous token of the platform, has smart contracts on BEP-20 standard (Binance Smart Chain) and Cardano blockchain network. These ETV tokens power all the transport-associated services, which generates good income for the holders (owners of e-vehicles). As a matter of the first phase, the platform focuses on electric motorcycles, and soon other electric vehicles such as cars, cargos, and buses will be included. Additionally, the platform will launch Staking functionality (Proof of Stake) in which the participants can stake their ETV tokens to gain interest over 20% APY. The platform has also announced some exclusive privileges for the investors participating in the private sale of ETV tokens. It includes, Big Bonanza - A fabulous bonus of an extra 25% in the purchase of ETV tokens. Thrilling Trips - Free trips to Galapagos Island and Guayaquil, Ecuador, in the year 2022.Alluring Airdrop - Investors gain access to the exciting airdrops. To be precise, the higher the circulation of the ETV tokens in the market, the higher will be the coverage of electric vehicles in the cities. The higher the electric vehicles in the city, the lesser will be the CO2 emissions, and the greener will be the planet.

