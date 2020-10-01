The Green Organic Dutchman Provides Update On Export Pipeline

Received import licences from Australia and Germany

Submitted application for export licences with Health Canada

On track to commence commercialization in both markets in 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (TSX: TGOD) (US: TGODF), a leading producer of premium certified organically grown cannabis, is pleased to announce that it has received import licences from the Australian and German authorities, and has applied for export licences with Health Canada.

These licences enable TGOD to export its premium certified organically grown products for validation. The Company anticipates validation will be completed by the end of the year and is on track to commence commercial export of medical cannabis products in 2021.

"TGOD was the first certified organic Canadian licensed producer to be granted an EU-GMP certificate. Today we are one step closer to fulfilling our vision of becoming the leading organic cannabis brand globally," commented Brian Athaide, CEO of TGOD. "Obtaining import licences from Australia and Germany is testament to the robust quality assurance system we have implemented across our operations and supply chain. We look forward to providing access to our high-quality products to Australian and German patients," added Athaide.

TGOD signed a distribution agreement with Australia's LeafCann and has access to a vast network in Europe through its wholly owned subsidiary, TGOD Europe. The Company expects to complete its first commercial shipment in 2021.

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSX: TGOD ) (US-OTC: TGODF) is a premium certified organically grown cannabis company focused on the health and wellness market. Its organic cannabis is cultivated in living soil, as nature intended. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. Its two Canadian facilities have been built to LEED certification standards and its products are sold in recyclable packaging. In Canada, TGOD sells dried flower and oil, and recently launched a series of next-generation cannabis products such as organic teas, dissolvables and vapes. Through its European subsidiary, HemPoland, the Company also distributes premium hemp CBD oil and CBD-infused topicals in Europe. By leveraging science and technology, TGOD harnesses the power of nature from seed to sale.

TGOD's Common Shares and warrants issued under the indentures dated November 1, 2017, December 19, 2019 and June 12, 2020 trade on the TSX under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WT", "TGOD.WS" and "TGOD.WR", respectively, and TGODF trades in the US on the OTCQX. For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca .

Cautionary StatementsThis news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements about the completion of validation of the Company's products for international export, statements about the export of the Company's medical products for commercial purposes to Australia, Germany and other jurisdictions, statements about the timing of international sales of the Company's products and statements about the Company's ability to offer certain products in certain jurisdictions. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "should", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties (including market conditions) and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors described in the Company's most recently filed Annual Information Form available on SEDAR. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX nor the TSX's Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of Toronto Stock Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

