The Green Mountain State Goes Magenta! T-Mobile Opens Shop, Brings Nation's Largest 5G Network And More To Vermont

Get some of that sweet, sweet 5G, Vermont. T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report opens doors this week in South Burlington and Essex Junction — the company's first two brick and mortar stores in the state — bringing its retail presence to Vermont for the first time and creating more than a dozen new local jobs. Deepening its investment in the state, the Un-carrier also announces a new partnership with Green Mountain Transit to provide free Wi-Fi service to their riders.

"I would like to welcome T-Mobile to Vermont and congratulate them on opening their first retail stores here in Essex Junction and South Burlington," said Cathy Davis, incoming President of the Lake Champlain Chamber. "The store openings T-Mobile announced today will provide new employment opportunities and signal broadband expansion. The partnership with GMT will greatly improve the wireless experience for riders. These investments are especially welcome at a time when connectivity has never been more vital."

With new locations in Essex Junction and South Burlington now open, customers can quickly and easily pop in, talk to a wireless expert, get support and choose service plans and devices that best serve their wireless needs. Customer and employee safety are top priority. And of course, T-Mobile is closely following state and local guidelines and requires all store employees and customers to wear a mask inside stores. Store experts will maintain social distancing standards and balance the volume of people inside the stores when needed. In addition, ongoing cleaning and sanitation protocols are being followed to help provide a clean, safe environment for employees and customers.

New Store Locations:

Dorset Square Mall Shopping CenterDorset Street, South Burlington, VT 05403802-497-6010

52 Sunderland Way, Essex Junction, VT 05452802-764-8577

Store Hours:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Green Mountain Transit Partnership

Green Mountain Transit (GMT) passengers commonly request bus Wi-Fi access, and today, T-Mobile and GMT are partnering to make it happen, kicking off a pilot program in Chittenden County to outfit all local buses with free Wi-Fi service. Later this year, riders along their urban system routes including seniors, commuters, and students from the local universities and high schools will enjoy free internet access while on the bus, courtesy of T-Mobile.

"GMT is excited to partner with T-Mobile on this great project," says Jon Moore, General Manager, Green Mountain Transit. "Passengers often request better technology options, and this partnership allows GMT the ability to improve our on-board experience to better meet the needs of riders."

Network

And with all this goodness, the Un-carrier's nationwide 5G roll-out now covers more than 250 million people in nearly 7,500 cities and towns all across the country, including in Essex Junction and South Burlington. And, T-Mobile just recently expanded 5G to Shelburne last month. This is the country's biggest 5G network, covering 1.3 million square miles, much of that in rural America. In Vermont, T-Mobile is committed to enhancing network coverage with plans to add dozens of additional new sites across the state over the next couple of years.

