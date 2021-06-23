The Greeley Company Resumes In-Person Leadership Seminars For Physician And Hospital Leadership

Registration for October and December sessions in Scottsdale and Boca Raton now open

DANVERS, Mass., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company (Greeley), a leader in healthcare education, is pleased to announce that its nationally acclaimed educational seminars for physicians and hospital executives will again be offered in-person. Participants can choose between programs on October 7-9 in Scottsdale, AZ or December 2-4 in Boca Raton, FL.

The physician-led seminars provide new and emerging leaders with essential training needed to address complex challenges. In addition to the Medical Executive Committee Institute, Peer Review Boot Camp, and The Credentialing Solution, three innovative courses have been added:

The Medical Director Leadership Institute - improving quality, reducing costs and driving value

Engaging with the Disruptive Physician - pre-empting behavior issues

Physician Employment and Contracting Done Right- aligning physicians with hospitals

A networking reception is included with each seminar. Both events will offer free consultative sessions for early bird group registrations.

"We're so pleased to bring back our in-person seminars," said Greeley VP of Product Innovation Ted Pfeiffer. "Reconvening offers hospital leadership valuable face-to-face interactions, consultation opportunities and networking in resort-style settings conducive to both learning and well-deserved rejuvenating."

To ensure safety of all attendees, CDC recommendations and guidelines will be carefully monitored and followed at the events. More information on the program, including registration and pricing, is available on Greeley's website.

About The Greeley CompanyThe Greeley Company (Greeley), a division of The Chartis Group®, is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Headquartered in the Boston area, Greeley has utilized its proven methodology to help organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit greeley.com.

About The Chartis Group® The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.

