The Greeley Company Now Offering Leadership Training Programs On-Demand

DANVERS, Mass., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greeley Company (Greeley), a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, is pleased to announce that comprehensive Continuing Medical Education (CME) leadership training courses are now available through on-demand online offerings. All educational sessions feature engaging, physician-led presentations by outstanding faculty and are designed for healthcare leaders seeking high-quality, affordable and convenient options for building skills and knowledge in critical areas.

Peer Review Boot Camp, The Medical Executive Leadership Institute, Diagnosis and Treatment for the Physician Burnout Epidemic and The Credentialing Solution are a few of the many highly sought after sessions that are now available and led by topical experts in a unique peer-to-peer format.

While Greeley has offered a wide array of on-site and virtual education courses for over 30 years, the company's addition of on-demand education signifies its commitment to providing quality training solutions that are easily accessible for increasingly time-pressed leaders.

"As healthcare leaders start planning for post-pandemic travel and recreational opportunities with family and friends, Greeley's on-demand courses are a convenient and cost effective way to obtain needed leadership training this summer," said Dr. Rick Sheff, Chief Medical Officer of Greeley. "We're so pleased that we can now present our highly regarded training content in a flexible format that accommodates participants' schedules and can be completed at a pace that works best for the individual."

Greeley's full suite of on-demand courses prepares leaders to succeed in the face of today's complex challenges. According to Dr. Randall Walters, Appalachian Regional Healthcare Chief of Staff, Greeley's programs in leadership education rank among the country's best. "I'm much more prepared to lead my physicians through the challenges and changes that are rapidly approaching," he stated.

Each of Greeley's on-demand courses offers six hours of video presentations plus materials.

More information on each of the courses including registration and pricing is available on Greeley's website.

About The Greeley CompanyThe Greeley Company (Greeley), a division of The Chartis Group®, is a leader in healthcare consulting, education and interim staffing solutions, with unmatched experience in regulatory compliance, accreditation, bylaws and peer review, as well as credentialing and privileging. Headquartered in the Boston area, Greeley has utilized its proven methodology to help organizations improve efficiency, comply with regulations and standards, achieve practitioner engagement and alignment, and excel in delivering high-quality, cost-effective patient care for more than 30 years. For more information, visit greeley.com.

About The Chartis Group® The Chartis Group (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and San Francisco. For more information, visit chartis.com.

