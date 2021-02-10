The Greater Newark Convention And Visitors Bureau In Partnership With United Airlines Announce A New Initiative To Support Newark's Small Businesses And Retail

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau (GNCVB) in partnership with United Airlines announces the launch of Shop Local in Newark. This initiative reflects United's mission of connecting people and engaging local and global communities to make a difference.

For more than two decades, United has operated a hub at Newark Liberty International Airport. Before the pandemic, United operated more than 425 daily flights to more than 160 cities across the globe from EWR, offering the New York/ Newark region the most flights to the most destinations. As part of this initiative, United will spotlight five Newark-based small businesses including Off The Hanger, a luxury fashion and decor studio, in the January 2021 issue of its award-winning onboard publication, Hemispheres.

"United is the first major airline to endorse and promote the small business community in Newark," says Ricardo Salazar, Acting President and CEO of GNVCB. "United's marketing support of Newark's small business community during this critical juncture is a boost to our growing entrepreneurial sector. I'd like to personally thank GNCVB Board Director Blenda Pinto, United Airline's Director, Corporate & Government Affairs Northeast Region, who supported and recommended us to lead this effort."

"During this season of giving, we are incredibly grateful for the continuation of the great partnership between GNVCB and United Airlines," says Gregory Good, GNCVB Board Chair. "While the Coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to make adjustments, United has stepped up to promote Newark as a great place to live, work and play with its Shop Local Newark initiative. The pandemic is bringing out the best in humanity and United's support of Newark's small business community only magnifies the significance of their partnership."

Newark has a rich tapestry of minority-owned and multi-cultural restaurants and small businesses, offering an array of unique products and international cuisine. Shop Local Newark, was created to help local businesses recover some of the losses they suffered because of the COVID-19 pandemic by boosting sales throughout 2021."

"It is essential that small businesses across America survive the pandemic," said Ms. Pinto. "These storefronts are the lifeblood of our communities, and it's imperative that United leverages our strong ties to Newark to encourage our customers to shop locally and fuel the local economy. During this unprecedented time, we remain stronger together."

Shop Local Newark by engaging in practices such as wearing a mask, adhering to social distancing guidelines and following all public health protocols. For the most up-to-date COVID-19 resources, and more information, please visit newarkhappening.com .

About United

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

About GNCVB

The Greater Newark Convention and Visitors Bureau is the official destination marketing organization for the city of Newark, New Jersey. GNCVB is a private 501(c) (6) New Jersey non-profit corporation, primarily funded by Newark's hotels through a Tourism Improvement District, which is committed to create economic growth and increase employment in Newark by marketing and developing the Greater Newark region as a year-round destination as well as increasing the number of overnight visitors staying at Newark hotels. Established in July of 2008, the GNCVB was the first Destination Marketing Organization in the state of New Jersey to establish a Tourism Improvement District. During its tenure, hotel sales have climbed dramatically, new hotels have opened, and Newark's visitation has grown to over 1,200,000 overnight guests annually. The Greater Newark Convention and Visitor's Bureau is also charged with promoting and marketing the assets of the region, increase per capita spending in the tourism sector, as well as attracting new events, meetings and conferences to the region.

