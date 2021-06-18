The Greater Indian Land Chamber Of Commerce Formally Welcomes Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living And Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care was officially welcomed to the community with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce.

VERO BEACH, Fla., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land Assisted Living and Memory Care was officially welcomed to the community with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce. The 107-unit, resort-style senior living community welcomed its first residents to their newly-constructed home last year in the charming neighborhood of Fort Mill-Indian Land, South Carolina.

Over 300 residents, community members and business professionals attended the highly anticipated event. While the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce presided over the ceremonial welcoming and ribbon-cutting, Watercrest Executive Chefs Julio Trejo and Sebastien Watteau dazzled the crowd with a gorgeous spread of culinary delights. Attendees enjoyed live music from Rumor Mill, floral arrangements by Gather, and the fabulous cupcakes of Barb Giglio, while photographer Jennifer Rohlinger captured special moments. Executive Director Tammy Mullins, kicked off the event, giving special thanks to The Carolina Gateway newspaper and Weston Group, in-house therapy, for their continued support.

"We are honored to be part of this spectacular community and thank the Greater Indian Land Chamber of Commerce and our community partners for their outstanding partnerships," said Tammy Mullins, Executive Director of Watercrest Fort Mill-Indian Land. "We look forward to growing relationships and welcoming seniors to our family here at Watercrest."

Watercrest Fort Mill - Indian Land is a signature Watercrest product offering 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with premium accommodations, resort-style amenities, and world-class care. Ideally located at 8154 English Clover Lane, the community boasts a stunning promenade, pool, fireplace, signature water wall, multiple dining venues, and children's play space. Additionally, Watercrest's uniquely designed Market Street Plaza, showcases an 'outdoor' streetscape with numerous LifeBUILT programming touches; a highlight and crucial element of their multi-sensory memory care programming. For information, please contact the community at 803-590-7005.

About Watercrest Senior Living GroupWatercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-greater-indian-land-chamber-of-commerce-formally-welcomes-watercrest-fort-mill-indian-land-assisted-living-and-memory-care-301315701.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group