The Governor General Highlights The Outstanding Performance Of Canadian Athletes At The 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - "As the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games come to a close, I would like to extend my sincerest congratulations to our athletes for their inspiration and for making Canada proud.

Canada's outstanding athletes have trained for years, investing time and energy to reach their goals and proudly represent this country at the highest international level. They have inspired us with their commitment to excellence and their resilience as they coped with many delays and challenges of the ongoing pandemic.

Whit and I join all Canadians in celebrating our athletes. Thank you for showing the world what Canadian excellence looks like. We would also like to thank the volunteers, families and all those who played a part in making these games possible.

Over the past two weeks, we have seen athletes demonstrate at all levels the importance of physical and mental well-being, the interplay between body and mind. Our athletes have shown us that resilience, determination and self-care are vital components to success.

As members of our large and diverse Canadian family, they have represented Canada with pride while also fostering greater connections with the global community, which is important for understanding each other and ourselves.

Congratulations!"

Mary SimonGovernor General of Canada

