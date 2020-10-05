The Government Of Canada Launches Applications For The Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit And The Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Many people are still being impacted by COVID-19 and require temporary income support. To ensure that Canadians continue to have the help they need the Government of Canada has introduced three new benefits, delivered by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA): the Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB), the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit (CRSB), and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit (CRCB).

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, opened the application process for the CRSB and the CRCB. Applications for the CRB will be accepted as of October 12, 2020.

Recognizing that many Canadians continue to face difficult times, the CRA is providing a simple and efficient application process similar to the one that millions of Canadians relied on to access Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB). Eligible people can apply for these benefits online through the CRA's My Account portal or by phone through our automated toll-free phone line.

To ensure that the recovery benefits provide more targeted support for those people who continue to need it, the application process includes new elements, such as:

shorter eligibility periods of one week for the CRSB and CRCB and two weeks for the CRB;

retroactive periods, meaning that people will be required to apply after the period has ended;

a 10% tax withholding at source; and

a three-to-five day window to receive payments for applications made by direct deposit, and a 10-12 day window by cheque by mail.

The Government is committed to having safeguards in place to protect Canadians from fraud and non-compliance. To this end, the CRA is taking steps to implement additional verification and security measures up-front, to help ensure that we deliver benefit payments only to people who are entitled to receive them.

In some cases, we will ask people to provide us with additional information so that we can verify their eligibility before we process their application. For example, if our records do not show that an applicant has earned the minimum amount of $5000 as required to be eligible, we may ask the applicant to provide documentation to support their claim. As with the CERB, people who have received benefit payments but are later found to be ineligible will be required to repay the amounts.

To apply for these benefits, we encourage Canadians to sign up for CRA's My Account, ensure that personal information with the CRA is up-to-date, and register for direct deposit. People should also file a 2019 tax return, if they haven't done so yet, as this will reduce the likelihood that we need to request additional information before we can process their application.

For information about these benefits including eligibility requirements, how to apply, and eligibility period dates, we encourage Canadians to visit the CRA's webpages.

Quotes

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, Canada Revenue Agency has remained committed to delivering vital financial support to Canadians across the country. The Agency will roll out the new recovery benefits with the same dedication, with a fast and easy application process and increased security measures. Canadians can continue to count on the CRA to provide them with the support they need to stay safe and healthy during this challenging time." -The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"While many Canadians have been able to go back to work safely, there continue to be people who are still unable to return to the workforce due to COVID-19. Our Government will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that Canadians are supported through the next phase of the recovery. That is why, we are transitioning to more nimble and flexible programs that will help get Canadians back to work and ensure we are able to quickly respond to any further labour market disruptions due to the ongoing pandemic." - Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

Quick Facts

The CRSB provides $500 per week for up to two weeks, for workers who are sick or must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19, or have underlying conditions that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19.

per week for up to two weeks, for workers who are sick or must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19, or have underlying conditions that would make them more susceptible to COVID-19. The CRCB provides $500 per week for up to 26 weeks per household, for eligible people unable to work because they must care for a child under 12 years old or other family member requiring supervised care, who is unable to attend their school or regular care facility, due to COVID-19.

per week for up to 26 weeks per household, for eligible people unable to work because they must care for a child under 12 years old or other family member requiring supervised care, who is unable to attend their school or regular care facility, due to COVID-19. The CRB provides $500 per week for up to 26 weeks, to workers who are self-employed or are not eligible for EI and who still require income support. This benefit supports people who have stopped working due to COVID-19 or whose income has dropped by at least 50% or more. These workers must be available and looking for work, and must accept work when it is reasonable to do so.

per week for up to 26 weeks, to workers who are self-employed or are not eligible for EI and who still require income support. This benefit supports people who have stopped working due to COVID-19 or whose income has dropped by at least 50% or more. These workers must be available and looking for work, and must accept work when it is reasonable to do so. People may earn income of up to $38,000 for the calendar year while receiving the CRB. People will have to reimburse $0.50 of the CRB for every dollar of net income earned above $38,000 , up to the maximum benefit they received. This will be calculated and repaid as part of their income tax return filing when they do their taxes for the year.

for the calendar year while receiving the CRB. People will have to reimburse of the CRB for every dollar of net income earned above , up to the maximum benefit they received. This will be calculated and repaid as part of their income tax return filing when they do their taxes for the year. To be eligible for any of the recovery benefits, people must have earned at least $5000 (before deductions) in 2019, 2020, or in the 12 months prior to applying.

(before deductions) in 2019, 2020, or in the 12 months prior to applying. People cannot apply for or receive, for the same period, more than one recovery benefit, Employment Insurance benefits, workers' compensation benefits, or Québec Parental Insurance Plan benefits.

