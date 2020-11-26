The Government Of Canada Is Leading By Example On Combatting Climate Change

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada takes action to fight climate change and grow the economy.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, announced the publication of the updated Greening Government Strategy, setting new targets for net-zero, green and climate-resilient government operations.

Under the updated Greening Government Strategy, the Government of Canada has committed to reduce its own operational greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to net zero by 2050. This means taking assertive action to lower these emissions from its buildings, conventional fleet, national safety and security operations and its procurement, as well as ensuring its operations and assets are resilient to a changing climate.

The new strategy includes, for the first time, commitments to achieve net-zero emissions from national safety and security (NSS) fleet, green procurement and employee commuting. In addition, Crown Corporations are being encouraged to adopt the Greening Government Strategy or an equivalent strategy of their own that includes a net-zero by 2050 target.

The President of the Treasury Board also shared an update of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory that tracks GHG emissions from federal operations. With it, the government is ensuring accountability for its environmental targets and is committed to the principles of transparency and open data. The new data demonstrates that emissions in government operations from its real property and conventional fleet have decreased by over 34% from 2005 levels and that the government is on track to meet reductions of 40% by 2025.

With the updated Strategy, and as evidenced by the Inventory, the government is demonstrating that it is leading by example, taking more assertive action and demonstrating real and measurable results in its efforts to tackle climate change.

" By adopting low-carbon solutions for our buildings and fleets, using sustainable products, reducing the unnecessary use of single-use plastics and purchasing greener power, the Government of Canada is taking more assertive action and demonstrating real and measurable results. Our goal of a green government within a green and resilient economy will benefit Canadians now and in the future." - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board

"Canadians want cleaner air, healthier communities, and a strong economy for their children and grandchildren. That's why our Government is committed to achieving a net-zero economy by 2050 - starting with our own operations. This approach will create jobs, attract investment, and ensure markets for Canadian products for the years and decades to come."- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson , Minister for the Environment and Climate Change

Net-zero means reducing GHG emissions from operations to as close to zero as possible and then balancing out any remaining emissions with an equivalent amount of carbon removal.

As of March 2020 , Government of Canada's GHG emissions from real property and conventional fleet are down 34.6% from the 2005-06 base year.

, Government of GHG emissions from real property and conventional fleet are down 34.6% from the 2005-06 base year. The government is the largest real property owner in Canada ; ongoing greening of federally owned assets will support the development of a domestic green building industry.

; ongoing greening of federally owned assets will support the development of a domestic green building industry. The Government of Canada is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country with purchases of more than $20 billion a year. By including this procurement in our GHG reduction targets, the Government will help make the transition to a circular, net-zero emissions economy. This will be achieved through green procurement based on life cycle assessment principles, as well as through the adoption of clean technologies and green products and services.

is the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country with purchases of more than a year. By including this procurement in our GHG reduction targets, the Government will help make the transition to a circular, net-zero emissions economy. This will be achieved through green procurement based on life cycle assessment principles, as well as through the adoption of clean technologies and green products and services. Investments in clean electricity will contribute to both reductions in GHG emissions from federal operations and to increased deployment of renewable power in Canada .

. Canada's national safety and security (NSS) fleet is comprised of aircraft, marine vessels and tactical land vehicles from National Defence, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canadian Coast Guard. For the NSS fleet, the 2050 target will consider availability, affordability and operational feasibility. Efforts to reduce emissions from its NSS fleets will not compromise the operational responsiveness and effectiveness of NSS operations.

