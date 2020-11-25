The Government Of Canada Invests $1 Million In Priority Ecosystems In Atlantic Canada

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - From addressing water quality to plastic pollution, the Government of Canada is working with Canadians across the country to keep our water safe, clean, and well managed for future generations.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - From addressing water quality to plastic pollution, the Government of Canada is working with Canadians across the country to keep our water safe, clean, and well managed for future generations.

Today, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, announced that the Government of Canada will invest $1 million in six new projects to directly address water-quality issues in two priority ecosystems in Atlantic Canada: the Saint John River watershed and the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence watershed. These projects are being funded through the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives funding program, which aims to improve the health, productivity, and sustainability of ecosystems in Atlantic Canada.

The projects will invest in clean-water initiatives, which will protect Canada's environment from harmful pollutants such as plastics. They will be undertaken by:

Atlantic Canada Action Program (ACAP) Saint John Inc.

Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

Southern Gulf of Saint Lawrence Coalition on Sustainability

Eastern Charlotte Waterways, Inc.

The University of New Brunswick

In 2018, the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives introduced a new model to concentrate funding on priority areas in Atlantic Canada. For the past two years, the funding program has supported projects that conserve and protect the Saint John River watershed and the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence watershed. More than $2 million in project funding has led to improved ecosystem knowledge, the restoration and enhancement of degraded shorelines, improved water-quality monitoring, and increased knowledge of the impacts of microplastic pollution.

Moving forward, the Government of Canada will continue to protect and improve Canada's water quality. As part of this work, the Government will soon launch consultations on the creation of the Canada Water Agency, which will work with provinces, territories, Indigenous communities, local authorities, and scientists to keep our water safe, clean, and well managed.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada understands that there is no resource more important to the health and safety of Canadians than clean water. That's why we're pleased to support projects through the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives, which reduce pollution and protect our watersheds in Atlantic Canada for generations to come."- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"The Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives funding program is another way our government is effectively protecting Canada's natural environment from harmful waste and pollutants. By targeting the priority areas of the Saint John River watershed and the southern Gulf of St. Lawrence watershed, we're investing in regions where we know we have the most potential to make a difference."- The Honourable Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard

Quick facts

Funding from the Atlantic Ecosystems Initiatives supports projects that address integrated ecosystem planning and decision-making, coordinated science, and action initiatives.

The six successful recipients include post-secondary institutions and environmental non-governmental organizations. These organizations will also collaborate with local Indigenous organizations and youth to achieve meaningful results.

Related products

Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Twitter page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada