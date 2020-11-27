The Government Of Canada Announces Supplemental Top-up Safe Restart Funding To Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories to ensure fundamental supports are in place to continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and to ensure that jurisdictions have...

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces and territories to ensure fundamental supports are in place to continue to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, and to ensure that jurisdictions have what they need to gradually and safely restart their economies.

With the Safe Restart Agreement, federal, provincial and territorial governments recognize that smaller jurisdictions face distinct challenges and circumstances.

Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, announced over $6.4 million in top-up funding for Prince Edward Island. This investment—supplemental funding under the Safe Restart Agreement—will help strengthen those supports available to the people of Prince Edward Island, particularly the most vulnerable, as part of the ongoing national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quotes

"Since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal government has been working hand in hand with provinces and territories. We know that, as a small jurisdiction, Prince Edward Island faces unique challenges due to COVID-19, and we will continue to work closely with the provincial government to offer the funding and the support to meet those needs. We will continue to ensure no one is left behind as, together, we build a stronger and more resilient Canada ."- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council of Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"While Prince Edward Island has managed this pandemic as well as anywhere in the world, the challenges that we'll face to get back to normal are significant. We've worked closely with Premier King and his government since the beginning, and we'll continue to do everything we can to make sure that Islanders are able to come out on the other side in as strong a position as possible." - The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs, Associate Minister of National Defence and Member of Parliament for Cardigan, Prince Edward Island

"Small jurisdictions like Prince Edward Island face unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to ensure they continue to receive the support they need through initiatives like the Safe Restart Agreement and the Regional Relief Recovery Fund, so no one falls through the cracks. This additional funding will make a real difference to the people of Prince Edward Island. Our message is clear: we've been here for you and we'll get through this together."- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Since the onset of the pandemic, our priority has been keeping Islanders safe and mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on our communities and economy. We have done well because we have been nimble and flexible in our response to the needs of Islanders. The enhanced financial support under the federal government's Safe Restart Agreement is allowing us to further strengthen our provincial response to COVID-19 through additional investments in health care, communities and supports for vulnerable Islanders. It is by working together, with Islanders and across governments, that we will get through this pandemic."- The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

Quick Facts

On July 16 , the government of Canada announced the Safe Restart Agreement—an investment of more than $19 billion to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies.

, the government of announced the Safe Restart Agreement—an investment of more than to help provinces and territories safely restart their economies. On September 30 , the Government of Canada invested over $110 million to protect jobs, support businesses and help them play a role in the economic recovery in the Atlantic Region.

, the Government of invested over to protect jobs, support businesses and help them play a role in the economic recovery in the Atlantic Region. An additional $60.2 million was announced on October 2 to help businesses in Atlantic Canada through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund.

was announced on to help businesses in through the Regional Relief and Recovery Fund. The PEI government will receive $46.1 million under the Safe Restart agreement. PEI will also receive up to $10.4 million under the Safe Return to Class Fund.

BACKGROUNDER

Safe Restart funding top-up for Prince Edward Island

When the Safe Restart Agreement was finalized in July, First Ministers recognized that smaller jurisdictions face distinct challenges and circumstances. The Government of Canada committed to providing additional support to Prince Edward Island.

Under this agreement, Prince Edward Island will receive supplemental top-up funds of over $6.4 million for health care services and to support vulnerable populations. These services and supports can include infection prevention and control training for staff, support to community shelters, as well as covering increased operational costs.

This funding is allocated based on the approach taken under the Gas Tax Formula and increases the province's population share to 0.75 per cent.

The top-up payment was provided at the same time as the first Safe Restart Agreement payment on September 30, 2020.

