The Government Of Canada Announces Funding For The Prince George Nechako Aboriginal Employment And Training Association To Support Community-led Responses To The COVID-19 Pandemic

OTTAWA, TRADITIONAL UNCEDED ALGONQUIN TERRITORY, ON, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced $291,173 to support the Prince George Nechako Aboriginal Employment and Training Association (PGNAETA) through the Indigenous Community Support Fund (ICSF).

The PGNAETA is a not-for-profit organization based in Prince George, British Columbia that administers and delivers employment initiatives for Indigenous Peoples in the area. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PGNAETA began working with the Carrier Sekani Tribal Council, Prince George Native Friendship Centre, Central Interior Native Health Society and Carrier Sekani Family Services to support Elders, children and vulnerable community members in the Prince George area. This coordinated approach helped identify at-risk urban Indigenous people and provided them with the necessary pandemic supports such as food, accommodations, cultural supports, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment.

Since March 2020, including Budget 2021 investments, the Government of Canada has announced over $1.8 billion in total ICSF funding. This funding has been used for a variety of measures, such as supporting Elders and vulnerable community members, improving food security, offering mental health support services, and providing emergency response services. The ICSF was designed to give Indigenous leadership the flexibility they need to safeguard their communities.

Quotes

"Today's announcement has helped the Prince George Nechako Aboriginal Employment and Training Association and its partners address critical needs and gaps in the services they provide to urban Indigenous Peoples during the pandemic. Specifically, this funding has assisted vulnerable community members, Elders, and youth, as well as low-income families, with necessities such as food security, cultural supports, accommodation and cleaning supplies, and COVID-19 supports. Thank you for your collaborative approach to meeting the community's needs during these exceptional times."

The Honourable Marc Miller Minister of Indigenous Services

"At the heart of humanity is the action taken by a community to serve and protect those most in need. Indigenous organizations in Prince George rallied to address a diversity of needs amplified by the imminent COVID-19 pandemic. With the support of Indigenous Service Canada, community services, supports and protective measures were available that saved lives."

Karin Hunt Executive Director, Prince George Nechako Aboriginal Employment and Training Association

"Carrier Sekani Tribal Council greatly appreciates the opportunity to help our most vulnerable people. The value of the COVID support funds provided by Indigenous Services Canada means so much more than the funding itself, it represents the enduring care we have for each other, especially in the most trying of times. These funds helped us stay true to our commitment to helping each other and getting through this pandemic together, leaving no one behind."

Mina Holmes Tribal Chief, Carrier Sekani Tribal Council

Quick facts

First Nations, Inuit and Métis also have access to other support measures available to Canadian individuals, businesses and industries through Canada's COVID-19 Economic Response Plan.

Associated links

