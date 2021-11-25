The Government Of Canada And The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Join Together To Address Supply Chain Disruptions As A Result Of The British Columbia Floods

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada continues to take action to support the transportation system of British Columbia after the recent floods.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Minister of Emergency Preparedness, the Honourable Bill Blair, announced that the Government of Canada is contributing up to $4.1 million to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority under the National Trade Corridors Fund to provide relief in the aftermath of the floods in British Columbia.

The initiative, led by the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, will help ease supply chain constraints and bottlenecks in the Lower Mainland. It will address current supply chain disruptions, which have created delays and service challenges at the port's container facilities, by delivering additional container storage capacity, through the preparation of an undeveloped 40-acre parcel land within the Fraser Richmond Industrial Lands for the handling and storage of empty containers.

Transport Canada is actively engaged and working with the Province of British Columbia, along with port, terminal, railway, air, and trucking sectors, to provide any support required in response to the damages caused by flooding in British Columbia. Of paramount concern is supporting those who are displaced or being evacuated as a result of the landslides.

Through the National Trade Corridors Fund, the Government of Canada is investing in well-functioning trade corridors to help Canadians compete in key global markets, trade more efficiently with international partners, and to keep Canadian supply chains competitive. It represents a long-term commitment by the Government of Canada to work with stakeholders on strategic infrastructure projects to address transportation bottlenecks, vulnerabilities, and congestion along Canada's trade corridors.

Quotes "All Canadians stand with British Columbians. Our government is taking steps to resolve transportation and supply chain issues, and we commend the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority for its leadership. We will continue to work with local partners in the coming days, weeks and months to address transportation issues as they arise."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport

The impacts of the recent extreme weather events have been devastating to British Columbians, including many First Nations communities, as well as to critical infrastructure, supply chains and the agricultural sector. That is why the Government of Canada will continue to provide support to the Province of British Columbia as they work to repair and recover from this tragedy. I would also like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the important and collaborative work that has gone on between federal and provincial partners, as well as the many first responders, search and rescue volunteers and emergency managers. Thank you all for your ongoing and tireless efforts."

The Honourable Bill Blair Minister of Emergency Preparedness

Quick Facts

Thousands of workers in our ports, terminals, railway and trucking sectors are working hard and collaborating to keep our supply chain flowing. Canadian supply chains are resilient and major efforts are underway to rebuild, recover, and restore operations.

An efficient and reliable transportation network is key to Canada's economic growth. The Government of Canada, through the National Trade Corridors Fund, is making investments that will support the flow of goods across Canada's supply chains.

Transport Canada delivers the National Trade Corridors Fund, which supports improvements to Canada's roads, rail, air, and marine shipping routes to foster domestic and international trade.

The National Trade Corridors Fund is a competitive, merit-based program designed to help infrastructure owners and users invest in the critical transportation assets that support economic activity in Canada. A total of $4.2 billion over 11 years (2017-2028) has been allocated for the National Trade Corridors Fund, including over $1 billion in dedicated funding for building and improving transportation networks in Canada's Arctic and northern regions.

