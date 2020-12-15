the Gokhale PostureTracker™, a wearable medical sensor to alleviate back pain (Photo: Business Wire)

Today Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp ®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, and Gokhale Method, a wellness company, announced that the Gokhale PostureTracker™, a wearable medical sensor to alleviate back pain, has received FCC approval. Today's announcement of FCC regulatory certification brings the PostureTracker one step closer to general availability of the sensor system, planned for the first quarter of 2021.

"The FCC's approval for our new PostureTracker solution comes at an important milestone for the Gokhale Method as we strive to provide industry-leading wellness solutions," said Esther Gokhale, founder at the Gokhale Method. "Our product is powered by Energous' WattUp wireless charging technology and empowers our users with next-generation tech that's clean, safe and effective. We are excited to be one step closer to production and shipment of our solution."

Gokhale Method's latest version of the PostureTracker, supports various innovative features, including:

Simultaneous charging for each sensor when placed on the included charging pad

Improved components that allow a wider range of measurements

Waterproof sensor design

Smaller form factor and increased comfort for users

Broader range of posture training exercises possible

"The FCC's certification of the Gokhale PostureTracker solution represents the first of expected additional health product announcements coming to market powered by WattUp charging technology," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "The medical sensor market, which requires clean, safe, wire-free power solutions, is ideally suited to the inherent advantages of our WattUp RF-based wireless power technology."

About the Gokhale MethodThe Gokhale Method was founded by Esther Gokhale in Palo Alto, Calif. The practice uses healthy posture and movement to help people restore structural integrity and regain a pain-free life. Its unique full-body and multi-pronged approach address the root cause of most muscle and joint pain to reduce and/or eliminate back pain, neck pain and other muscle or joint pain, prevent muscle injury, increase energy, stamina and flexibility, reduce stress, and improve appearance. The Gokhale Method is the best-ranked intervention for lower back pain on the crowdsourcing platform www.healthoutcome.org and is guaranteed to help change habits through simultaneous visual, kinesthetic and intellectual learning for results that can last a lifetime. For more information, please visit GokhaleMethod.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and our blog.

About Energous CorporationEnergous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp ® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 229 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments, partner product development and wireless charging innovation. Our forward- looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the U.S. and global economies generally and on our business, regulatory approvals, product development, employees, partners, customers and potential user base; uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

