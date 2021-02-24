The Global Market For Zinc To 2025 | Featuring Key Vendors - Boliden Group, Glencore Plc, Hindustan Zinc Ltd., Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., And Others

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Zinc Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The zinc market is expected to grow by 1.28 million tons, progressing at a CAGR of about 2% during the forecast period. Get Free Sample Report in MINUTES

The growing demand from developing countries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as stringent regulations and policies will hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 is expected to have Mixed and Direct impact on Materials industry. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At par growth.

Zinc Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing need for galvanized steel will significantly influence zinc market's growth in this region. 70% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for zinc in APAC.

Companies Covered:

Boliden Group

Glencore Plc

Hindustan Zinc Ltd.

Korea Zinc Co. Ltd.

MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO. LTD.

MMG Ltd.

Newmont Corp.

Nyrstar NV

Teck Resources Ltd.

Votorantim SA

