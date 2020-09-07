NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Medical Fiber Optics is projected to reach US$1.3 billion by 2025, driven by the growing commercial value of fiber optics technology in surgical instrumentation, disease treatment therapies, diagnostic and imaging equipment, and sensor based wearable medical devices and textiles. Heavy utilization of imaging and growing preference for non-invasive surgery will drive a major chunk of opportunities in clinical imaging and endoscopy applications. Benefiting the market will be the rise in endoscopy procedures supported by advantages such as safety and effectiveness in both diagnosis and therapy; minimal morbidity and mortality; less scarring and faster recovery; and rising preference for endoscopic management of GI disorders especially against a backdrop of research studies linking chronic acid reflux and GERD with Barrett`s esophagus and esophageal cancer. Transducer-Tipped" fiber optic catheter can move freely around organs, bones, veins and arteries. Fiber optic sensors are small in size, have immunity to EM interferences, and feature greater geometrical versatility. Application possibilities abound in remote spectrophotometry; endoscopic imaging/surgery; pressure and position sensing; Intravascular pressure transducers and In vivo oximeters. As surgical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (CAS) grow in popularity, use of the technology will grow in cables and cable systems. The critical role played by radiology imaging in clinical decision support coupled with the growing healthcare burden worldwide will continue to push up the volume load of imaging procedures such as MRI and CT. Other factors also benefiting market growth include rising use of fiber optics in various surgical procedures; miniaturization of medical devices; mounting demand for advanced biomedical instrumentation based on optical fiber for diagnosis, monitoring and treatment; strong demand for flexible, agile and highly maneuverable fiber optic endoscopes; growth in the practice of dentistry and the ensuing increase in the use of Fiber-Optic Transillumination (FOTI) in diagnosis of myriad dental conditions; strong demand for fiber optic hand-held retractors in cosmetic surgeries; rising commercial Interest in the use of Polymer Optical Fibers (POFs) in medical smart textiles. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by well-developed advanced radiology services; high installed base of MRI & CT imaging equipment at 39 & 44 units per million people; and overutilization of imaging services in the form of unnecessary tests despite policy led emphasis on value based care. Asia-Pacific including China is a major market, led by factors such as developing healthcare infrastructure; growing population and healthcare burden; need for technologies to effectively handle rising volume of surgical and diagnostic procedures; rise of medical tourism in low cost Asian countries and the resulting competitive need to enhance patient care through investments in cutting edge medical technologies; and rising preference for keyhole surgeries such as endoscopy and laser guided surgeries. MARKET OVERVIEW A Prelude to Medical Fiber Optics Global Medical Fiber Optics Market Set for a Rapid Growth Application of Optical Fibers in Healthcare Sector Developed Regions Lead Medical Fiber Optics Market, Developing Nations Promise Future Growth Endoscopes: The Largest Application Market for Medical Fiber Optics Global Endoscopy Systems Market by Geographic Region/Country: (2020 & 2025) - Breakdown of Annual Sales in US$ Million for US, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, Middle East and Rest of World Pure Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers Recent Market Activity Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS biolitec AG ( Austria) Boston Scientific Corporation ( USA) Coherent, Inc. ( USA) ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Inc. ( Germany) Nufern ( USA) IPG Photonics Corporation ( USA) LEONI AG ( Germany) Newport Corporation ( USA) OFS Fitel, LLC ( USA) Schott AG ( Germany) Sunoptic Technologies ( USA) Timbercon, Inc. ( USA) Trimedyne, Inc. ( USA) Vitalcor, Inc. ( USA) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Technological Advancements Expand Scope of Applications for Medical Fiber Optics Fiber Optic Devices combined with Smartphones for Enhanced Assistance to Physicians Fiber Optic Transillumination Improves Visual Inspections in Dentistry Smart Fiber Optics Enable Radiation Free Guidance for Vascular Catheters Fiber Optics Enabling Life-Like Bionic Limbs New Device Aids Real-time Optical Imaging of Cancer Cells during Surgery Ultra-thin Fiber Endoscopes to Reach Hard-to-reach Brain Structures Researchers Develop Air-clad Imaging Fibers for Improving Usage of Endoscopes New Fiber-Optic Technology for Faster Healing of Wounds Stretchable Biocompatible Optical Fibers for Implantation Researchers Develop Femtosecond Laser Fiberoptic Sensor Technology for 3D Navigation of Surgical Instruments Researchers Design Bioresorbable Fiber Bragg Gratings Researching Doctors Develop Compact Optical Endoscope Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensor to Measure Weak Magnetic Fields Optical Detection of Magnetic Fields Researchers Develop Novel Optical Fiber for Printing Nano-Scale 3D Microstructures Low-power, Continuously Emitting Laser Commercial Usage of Technique Researchers Develop Smart Photoacoustic Imaging Method Micro-Endoscope - A Major Breakthrough in Endoscopy Opportunities Abound for Fiber Optic Sensors in Biomedical Sensing Market List of Select Commercial Fiber-Optic Biomedical Sensors Specialty Optical Fibers Make Surgery Less Invasive Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors for Medical Applications - An Overview Following are some of the companies that have developed optical sensors for medical applications: Innovative Optical Biomedical Sensors Select Promising Medical Applications for the Fiber Optic Technology Most Promising Medical Applications of Fiber Optics Locating Tumors and Other Growths Multicore Fiber for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Ultraminiature Pressure Sensors to Sense Intracranial Pressure Fiber Optics Usage by Medical Practitioners to Examine Unreachable Sections of the Patient?s Body Remote Fiber Optic Lighting: A Promising Alternative to Standard Overhead Lighting for Dentists Fiber Laser Technology Offers Promising Applications in Medical Sector Worldwide Medical Laser Systems Market by Geographic Region/ Country (2020 & 2024): Breakdown of Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Emergence of Single-Use disposable Fiber-Optic Catheters Augment New Revenue Opportunities Widespread Adoption and Usage of Fiber Bragg Grating Sensors for an Array of Applications Fiber Optic Sensors in Medical Smart Textiles - An Emerging Opportunity in Healthcare Monitoring Space OCT Technology Creating Waves, Benefits to Accrue to Medical Fiber Optics Market Surgical Headlight Manufacturers Step up Focus on Product Innovation New Lighting Technologies Offer Improved Performance and Cost- Efficiencies Cableless Surgical Headlights Enable Easier Mobility Fiber Optic Probe Set to Facilitate Endoscopic Cancer Diagnosis Innovations in Gastrointestinal Surgery Space Drive Market Growth Nano-optic Endoscopes Provide High-Resolution OCTs in vivo Biological or Chemical Sensors Undergo Technological Evolution An Optical Fiber to Safely Deliver Drugs and Light into Human Body High Light Intensity of Medical Fiber Optics Holds Potential to Cause Tissue Damage MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS An Aging Global Population Drives Demand for Medical Fiber Optic Technology Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group by Geographic Region: 2019 Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group by Select Countries: 2019 Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population by Category (2020 & 2050) Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2015-2020), (2030- 2035) & (2045-2050) Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2016 & 2018 Per Capita Healthcare Expenditure (in $) by Select Countries for 2018 Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver Global Cancer Incidence by Region: 2018 Global Cancer Incidence by Type: 2018 Common Cause of Cancer Deaths Worldwide - Number of Deaths due to Select Types of Cancer for 2018 Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts Market Prospects Rise in Prevalence of GI Tract Disorders to Drive Global Market for GI Endoscopy Devices Global Prevalence and Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases: 2017 Rising Use of Increasingly Miniaturized Medical Devices Fuels Demand for Medical Fiber Optics MEDICAL FIBER OPTIC APPLICATIONS - A CONCEPTUAL REVIEW Fiberoptic Surgical Lights Fiberoptic Dental Lights Endoscopes Use of Fiber Optics in Endoscopes Rigid and Flexible Endoscopes Endoscope Channels Types of Fibers Used Light Sources Used Applications of Endoscopes Detection of Stomach and Esophageal Ailments Endoscopic Examinations Amnioscopic Surgery Fiber Optic Rhinoscopy Percutaneous Fiberscopes Other Fiberscopes Using Fiber Optic Illumination and Imaging Gastrofiberscopes or Gastroscopes Bronchoscopes Cytoscopes Colonoscopes Enteroscopes Laparoscopes Arthroscopes Laryngoscopes Fiber Optic Lasers Optical Fibers - The Appropriate Beam Delivery Systems Types of Lasers and Associated Need for Optical Fiber Beam Delivery Systems Select Laser Surgeries Using Optical Fibers Laser Ablation of the Prostate To Shrink Enlarged Prostate Glands Photodynamic Therapy Destruction of Tumors Fiber Optic Catheters Fiber Optic Sensors Intra-Arterial Blood Gas Monitoring Systems (IABGS) Silica Fibers - The Most Widely Used Fibers Application of Various Types of Sensors Temperature Sensors Pressure Sensors Glucose Sensors Blood Gas Sensors Other Sensors Disadvantages of Using Plastic and Glass Fibers in Sensors Other Fiberoptic Products 4. 