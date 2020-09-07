NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Fatty Esters is projected to reach US$2.3 billion by 2025, driven by well-entrenched applications in the food, personal care and cosmetic sectors. The cosmetics and personal care sector represents one of the largest end-use markets, with growth supported by the steady rise in consumer spending on appearance maintenance products. A major factor that makes fatty esters a vital ingredient in cosmetics is their cost-effective ability to enhance product functionality by imparting an array of anti-microbial, cleansing and conditioning properties. Anti-obesity effect of fatty esters is storming into the spotlight as the world battles globosity creating new application possibilities in the food industry. Obesity is the most widespread d metabolic disorder that causes an imbalance between fat synthesis (lipogenesis) and fat breakdown (oxidation). As concerns rise and obesity becomes a global health crisis, there is strong demand for anti-obesity food solutions. Sugar esters are synthetic fats intended to replace conventional fats and oils in food preparations. Isoflavone fatty acid esters are valued for their anti-obesity effects. Sucrose fatty acid esters (SFE) are a popular category of fat substitutes. The growing share of population following low fat diet plans i. e. 42% in Latin America; 39% in Asia; 37% in Middle East; 28% in Europe; 25% in North America, will help expand the playing field for fatty esters. The growth in the market will also be driven by emerging new uses of fatty esters in automotive functional fluids and in the production of biodiesel. Major trends in the market include favorable food consumption patterns and the resulting use of fatty esters as food additives and emulsifiers; growing vehicle population, increasing vehicle miles travelled and increased demand for automotive functional fluids in the aftermarket; robust drug manufacturing activity and growing opportunity for medium chain triglycerides in drug delivery systems. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485910/?utm_source=PRN Glycerol monostearate represents the largest segment in the fatty esters market. The market is witnessing an increase in demand for GMS as a protective coating agent, an emulsifying agent, and as a food additive in several industrial and processing applications; thereby driving the growth of the segment in the overall fatty acid esters market. Glycerol monostearate, produced from glycerol, is used for various purposes. Glycerol monostearate is used as emulsifying agents in food, pharmaceuticals, detergents, and cosmetics. Triglycerides' hydrolysis; glycerolysis; or glycerol's direct esterification with various fatty acids leads to the production of monoglycerides. Industrial production methods mostly use homogeneous acids or essential catalysts that form mono-, di-, as well as triglycerides' mixtures, post direct esterification. Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) oil comprise the fastest growing product segment with developing countries such as India and China accounting for a large chunk of this growth. Solvency properties of MCT oil enable its use as solubilizer in perfumes. Various fatty esters including PEG esters, glycerol esters and Sorbian esters find application as moisturizers, emollients and base stabilizers in the personal care and cosmetics industry as they positively impact skin feel and care as well as increase consistency attributes of the formulation. The United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by stringent federal laws that mandate compliance and attractive incentives for biodiesel under the "Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) Program". Asia-Pacific including China is a major market led by factors such as growing regional economies; robust manufacturing industry comprising pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics which are supported by increased per capita healthcare spending and rising consumerism encouraged by stronger disposable incomes; and rapid progress being made in benchmarking of biodiesel fuel standardization in the region. Also, the growing obesity epidemic in the region is encouraging adoption of fatty esters as a fat replacer in convenience foods.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485910/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Fatty Esters Market Set for a Rapid Growth Developed Regions Dominate Global Fatty Esters Market, Developing Economies Drive Momentum Glycerol Monostearate Dominates the Market by Segment Food Sector Holds a Major Share of the Market, Personal Care & Cosmetics to Register the Fastest Growth Recent Market Activity Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS ABITEC Corporation ( USA) Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd ( Singapore) Fine Organics Industries Ltd. ( India) Gattefossé SAS (France) IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad ( Malaysia) KLK Oleo ( Malaysia) Lonza Group Ltd ( Switzerland) P&G Chemicals ( USA) PMC Biogenix, Inc. ( USA) Sasol Limited ( South Africa) Stéarinerie Dubois (France) Stepan Company ( USA) Subhash Chemical Industries ( India) Union Derivan, S.A. ( Spain) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Favorable Trends in Food Consumption Spur Fatty Esters Demand Food and Beverage Additives Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type of Additive Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Type Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Application Global Emulsifiers Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Type Market Buoyed by the Fat Replacement Trend World Obesity Prevalence (2015 & 2022): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries Robust Demand for Personal Care Products & Cosmetics: A Strong Growth Driver Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Application - Color Cosmetics, Hair Care & Skin Care, Perfumes &Fragrances and Others Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Region/Country Global Cosmetic Chemicals Ingredients Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product Segment Alarming Rise in Obesity: A Major Influencing Factor Obesity: Facts & Figures World Obesity Prevalence (2019): Percentage of Obese Population for Leading Ten Countries Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 Automotive Industry to Recover, Driving the Demand for Fatty Esters Used as Functional Fluids Opportunity Indicators Global Passenger Cars Production by Top 20 Countries: 2011-2018 (in Thousand Units) Global Commercial Vehicle Production by Top 20 Countries: 2011 -2018 (in Thousand Units) Drug Delivery Application of MCT Oil in the Pharmaceutical Industry Augur Well for the Market Animal Feed: A Major End-Use Application Global Animal Feed Additives Market (2020) - Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region/Country Nutritional Supplements Market: Opportunities for Fatty Esters Global Dietary Supplements Market (2020): Breakdown of Value Sales (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region World Vitamins Market by Geographic Region (2020): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Geographic Region World Functional Foods & Beverages Market by Geographic Region (2020): Breakdown of Value Sales (in US$ Billion) by Geographic Region Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME): Superior than Diesel Petroleum Diesel vs. Biodiesel - Breakdown of Emissions Indexed to Petroleum Diesel (Petroleum Diesel = 100) Fatty Acid Methyl Esters: Global Market Scenario Increasing Production and Shift toward Biodiesel to Impel Ester Market Rising Biodiesel Production in Brazil Eco-friendly and Economical Fatty Acid Methyl Esters Produced by Fermentation of Biomass Biodiesel Gains Market Significance Global Biofuel Blending Targets Global Biodiesel Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biodiesel Production by Geographic Region World Biodiesel Market by Country (2018): Production of Biodiesel for Select Countries (in Billion Liters) Global Biofuel Market (2018): Percentage Share Breakdown of Biofuel Production by Geographic Region Global Biofuels Market (2018): Breakdown of Biofuel Production by Country in Thousand tonnes Oil Equivalent Challenges Faced by the Biodiesel Industry Specialty Esters to Drive the Market Bacteria: Novel Sources of Fatty Esters PRODUCT OVERVIEW Introduction Key Fatty Ester Segments Glyceryl Monostearate Applications Isopropyl Esters Medium Chain Triglyceride (MCT) Oil Applications Other Fatty Esters Glycol Esters (Polyethylene Glycol Esters) Polyol Esters Sorbitan Esters Sucrose Esters 4. UNITED STATES Biodiesel Market in the US US Biodiesel Production (in Million Gallons): 2010-2018 Growing Consumer Focus on Healthy Eating Aids Market Growth CANADA Regulations JAPAN CHINA Personal Care Ingredients Market Chinese Cosmetic Chemicals Market (2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sale by Product Segment China to Emerge as the Leader of Second Generation Biofuels Biofuel Production in China (in 000 Metric Tons Equivalent): 2010-2018 GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 EUROPE A Mature Market Biodiesel Market in Europe EU Biodiesel and Renewable Diesel Production in Million Liters: 2012-2019 EU Biodiesel & HVo Consumption by Country: 2019 GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 FRANCE Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 GERMANY Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ITALY Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 UNITED KINGDOM GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 83: UK Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 SPAIN GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Fatty Esters by Product Segment - GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 RUSSIA Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 REST OF EUROPE Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Personal Care Industry: A Major Market Future Biofuel Trends in Asia-Pacific Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 AUSTRALIA Green Fuel Prominence Increasing in Australia Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for GMS, MCT Oil, IPP & IPM and Other Product Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 Table 115: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 Table 116: Australia Historic Review for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Food, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Functional Fluids and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2019 Table 117: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Fatty Esters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Food, 