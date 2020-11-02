NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software is projected to reach US$89.9 billion by 2025, driven by the importance of maintaining and creating relationships with customers in running successful businesses. Benefits of well implemented CRM include better customer relationships, increased customer loyalty, happy customers are always willing to pay a price premium for superior product experience; customer retention as loyal customers spend over 70% more than new customers; lower customer churn rate; successful brand building and equity; enhanced ability for up-selling and cross-selling; improved revenues, profitability and corporate bottomline. Additionally, in the current competitive market scenario, customer loyalty is hard to gain since competition and rapid commoditization of products and services make switching to other companies easy. This makes CRM even more important in understanding buyer behavior, expectations, and purchase process so as to be able to align the product`s value proposition to the buyers` need. It is important for businesses to align CRM with sales, marketing and customer service (feedback and support) departments. CRM software draws information from myriad departments in a company to provide centralized and holistic information valuable in making quick and informed decisions that improve responsiveness of customer-facing departments. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=PRN Among the technologies poised to revolutionize CRM are IoT and blockchain. Convergence of IoT & CRM marks the beginning of the era of integrated IoT wherein enterprises increasingly tie IoT to key digital initiatives. Integrating IoT with enterprise systems, applications, processes and workflows is the foundation to drive efficiency & ROI from IoT investments. Connecting IoT devices to CRM systems can help identify performance glitches in products, setting into motion a new era of proactive customer support. Service ticket, part replacement or field service workers can be scheduled even before customers realize the glitch. For instance, IoT-enabled products can help home appliance manufacturers take proactive customer service decisions. Companies can therefore perform preventive maintenance in advance of routine maintenance which in turn will drive lifetime customer value. Also, services can be delivered promptly in case of failure to ensure that customer gets the maximum value from products purchased. Higher sales and profitability are positive fallouts when IoT data can detect customer dissatisfaction prompting companies to take timely remedial actions such as offer discounts to retain loyalty. By enabling complete tractability of data, blockchain is also helping revolutionize CRM. The technology enables companies to secure their back-office applications and corporate data in ways hitherto unimagined. Few of the benefits of integrating CRM with blockchain include increased CRM data security; provides better understanding of demand patterns and allows for improvement in resources deployment; better management of customer experiences, an important benefits in a market environment where the only real differentiator of value is customer experience; securely validate customer engagement in rewards programs; effective management of multiple membership programs; loyalty programs can be made more usable and of value to customers; stronger relationship between companies and their customers, among others. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76.3% of the market. China ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period supported by the changing landscape of consumerism in the country and ensuing emergence of a business culture that is customer-focused.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01921270/?utm_source=PRN I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW An Introduction to Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Evolution of CRM Types of CRM Operational CRM Collaborative CRM Analytical CRM Strategic CRM Deployment Options in CRM On-Premise CRM Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) CRM Benefits of CRM Strategy Disadvantages of CRM Implementations CRM Application in Select End-Use Sectors CRM Ecosystem CRM Emerges as an Effective Approach to Create and Maintain Strong Customer Relations CRM Software: The Key Enabler of Efficient CRM Strategy Customer-Centric Operations Drives Increased Spending on CRM Software Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies Poised for Strong Future Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 Market Share of Major Players in the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Marketing Segment (in %): 2019 Changing Phase of CRM Competitors Landscape Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Acoustic L.P. ( USA) Adobe Systems Incorporated ( USA) Concentrix Corporation ( USA) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Infor Global Solutions, Inc. ( USA) Microsoft Corporation ( USA) NICE Ltd. ( Israel) Oracle Corporation ( USA) Pegasystems, Inc. ( USA) Salesforce.com, Inc. ( USA) SAP SE ( Germany) SAS Institute Inc. ( USA) SugarCRM ( USA) The Sage Group Plc (UK) Verint Systems, Inc. ( USA) Zendesk, Inc. ( USA) Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. ( India) 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Traditional CRM Software Gives Way to New Age Software Solutions CRM Trends Set to Drive Innovations in the CRM Software Market Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advancements in Process Automation Data Integration Blockchain Internet of Things (IoT) Hyper Individualization AI and Machine Learning Poised to Transform CRM Software Marketspace IoT & Blockchain, the Two Key Game Changer Technologies for CRM Growing Role of Big Data in CRM Social CRM: The Next Sought After Functionality in CRM Software Market Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019 Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation Mobile CRM Continues to Gain Momentum Rising Adoption of Mobile Devices and Developments in Mobile Internet Fuels Take Mobile CRM Software Market Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the Period 2018- 2022 Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs (in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023 Customer Service and Support Continues to Lead the Global CRM Software Market Rising Significance of Customer Experience for Businesses: % of Businesses Prioritizing Customer Experience Marketing: The High Growth Application Market for CRM Software Email Marketing Emerges as a Preferred Marketing Tool: % of Companies Looking to Increase Spending on Marketing Programs Cloud Technology Optimally Positioned to Deliver CRM Software On-Demand Cloud-based SaaS CRM: Playing a Vital Part in Enabling Low-Cost CRM Strategy CRM Technology Advancements Present Tremendous Potential to Improve Business Operations Sales Force Automation Software: The Traditional Revenue Contributor Rising Prominence of CRM Software for E-Commerce Businesses Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023 Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period 2017-2023 Top CRM Software for E-Commerce Sector: 2018 CRM Software Gains Prominence in Life Sciences Sector Pharmaceutical CRM: Increasing Number of Pharma Companies Drive Growth Healthcare CRM Market Poised for Growth SMEs: The Most Lucrative Consumer Cluster for SaaS CRM CRM Outsourcing Essential for Large-Scale Client Management Needs CRM Analytics Help Organizations Make Faster Decisions Banking & Financial Services Enterprises Prioritize CRM Adoption Insurance Agencies Seek CRM Capability for Effective Collaboration Retail Sector Drives Significant Gains in the CRM Market Key Issues & Challenges Confronting CRM Software Market 4. 