The Global Energy Association Is Contributing To The Discussion On Decarbonisation

MOSCOW, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association presented its second annual report "Ten breakthrough ideas in energy for the next 10 years" at the Petersburg International Economic Forum -- organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

MOSCOW, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Association presented its second annual report "Ten breakthrough ideas in energy for the next 10 years" at the Petersburg International Economic Forum -- organised by the Roscongress Foundation.

The report features technologies to be used to solve the most pressing problems of modern energy - lowering CO2 emissions, reducing the environmental footprint and finding less expensive ways to use innovations in energy.

Among the authors are researchers from the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, China and Russia.

The presentation took place within the framework of a session which featured Alexander Novak (Russian Deputy Prime Minister), Alexey Miller (Chairman of the Management Committee, Gazprom), Andrei Ryumin (General Director, Rossetti), Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman Al Saud (Energy Minister, Saudi Arabia) and Angela Wilkinson (Secretary General, World Energy Council).

Taking part in the session were Nobel Prize laureates Rae Kwon Chung and Riccardo Valentini. Acting as moderator was Sergey Brilev, President of the Global Energy Association.

"The wide variety of themes in the report shows yet again that assumptions that energy transition is something of a straight line from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources are an exaggeration," said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"More properly, we are talking about a transition to sustainable development which allows for niches for both fossil fuels and alternative energy."

New technologies, Novak said, provide opportunities for traditional suppliers to move forward with confidence into the low-carbon age.

Here are the 10 breakthrough ideas presented in the report's second edition:

Industrial carbon capture and storage technologies.

Digital twins (virtual copies of physical objects).

Floating Solar Stations.

Blue hydrogen (hydrogen produced from steam reforming of natural gas).

Catalytic Methods for Processing Carbon Dioxide from Coal-Fired Generation into Useful Products.

High-Quality Motor Fuels from Vegetative Raw Materials (technologies allowing for production of biofuel comparable with oil products in terms of technical characteristics).

High Temperature Heat Pumps (heat pumps working with CO2).

Technologies for Managing Oil Field Wastes (technologies for disposal of drilling slurry).

Ultra High Voltage Power Transmission Technology (technologies which allow for effective transport of electricity).

Power to E-Fuel (transforming electricity into hydrogen through power electronics).

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-energy-association-is-contributing-to-the-discussion-on-decarbonisation-301303036.html

SOURCE The Global Energy Association