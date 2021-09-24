The Glasshouse Opens In NYC By Hosting Exclusive Premiere Party For Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glasshouse , New York City's preeminent venue with breathtaking views and cutting-edge technology, has officially opened its doors by hosting the exclusive premiere party for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Glasshouse , New York City's preeminent venue with breathtaking views and cutting-edge technology, has officially opened its doors by hosting the exclusive premiere party for Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, presented by Amazon Prime Video. The star-studded screening and premiere party were held on September 22, 2021.

After years of development and construction, the brand-new venue showcased its beautiful finishes, state of the art technology, immense functionality, and best in class guest hospitality. Located at 660 12th Avenue, The Glasshouse features outdoor terraces, pre-function spaces, and a wide-range of production infrastructure.

In addition to the award-winning singer and fashion mogul, the event was attended by influencers, models, fashion leaders and industry executives.

Featuring event production and beautiful decor by SO Events , guests were treated to 360-degree views of Manhattan and the Hudson River, while enjoying music played by DJ Inferno.

"The build for this event was executed in three short days, we built a custom 30-foot high LED wall, an experiential and immersive video tunnel, interactive activations inspired by scenes in the show, satellite bars and an outdoor styled lounge," says The Glasshouse co-owner Alex Holiday. "After 5 years of development and construction, It's truly incredible to experience what our team and partners accomplished in transforming our space for this exciting event!"

"This venue functions for a multitude of various industries and clients; it works for this entertainment premier just as well as it does for an investor meeting or a wedding because of its flexibility and immense production infrastructure," adds The Glasshouse co-owner Jack Guttman. "With major events under our belt and a fully booked fall ahead, The Glasshouse is positioned to become NYC's prime location for the next generation of event production in which technology, flexibility, creativity, and luxury are blended together to create unforgettable experiences."

All Covid-19 operating standards and safety protocols were strictly enforced to protect the health and safety of each guest.

For more information on The Glasshouse or to book an event, please visit: www.theglasshouses.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-glasshouse-opens-in-nyc-by-hosting-exclusive-premiere-party-for-rihannas-savage-x-fenty-show-vol-3-301384903.html

SOURCE The Glasshouse