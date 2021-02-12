The Gift Collaborative Series Continues With Presentation On The Black Church

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gift of Black Theological Education & Black Church Collaborative continues a series of free Zoom events on Tuesday, Feb. 16, with Dr. Alton B. Pollard III, president of Louisville Presbyterian Seminary, speaking on "The Cries of Our People: A Social Justice History of the Black Church."

A sought-after speaker and preacher, Pollard is an expert on the subject and will participate in a live question-and-answer session after he speaks. His presentation earlier this month drew people from across North America.

He'll be followed next month by Dr. John W. Kinney, a longtime pastor and leader in seminary education. Kinney will present over three sessions on "The Convergence of the Black Church." They'll take place at 7 p.m. EST on March 2, 16, and April 6.

These sessions are part of an ongoing series of presentations by The Gift Collaborative, which has brought together leaders of Historically Black Theological Institutions (HBTIs), denominational leaders, scholars, and congregants to not only address racism and social issues but also build leadership capacity in congregations. The Collaborative intends to inform a new generation of leaders engaged in building new pathways forward in America.

The Gift Collaborative is a result of relationship development and collegiality among the six HBTIs: Hood Theological Seminary in Salisbury, North Carolina, the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, Georgia, Payne Theological Seminary in Wilberforce, Ohio, Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, Shaw University Divinity School in Raleigh, North Carolina, and Howard University School of Divinity in Washington, D.C.

The denominations participating in the collaborative include: The African Methodist Episcopal Church (AME), the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church (AMEZ), Baptist General Convention of Virginia, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (CME), Church of God in Christ (COGIC), General Baptist State Convention of North Carolina Baptist, and the United Methodist Church.

Registration is free and open to the public. To register for the Feb. 16 event - and watch past presentations - and learn more visit: http://www.thegiftcollaborative.org/

Contact: John Thomas III, Paynefellow@thegiftcollaborative.org (615) 601-0450

