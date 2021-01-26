The GI 275 electronic flight instrument is a reliable solution that will modernize thousands of aging cockpits. (Photo: Business Wire)

Garmin ® International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) - Get Report, is pleased to announce that the popular GI 275 electronic flight instrument has received European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) approval, allowing installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models. Several variants of the GI 275 are available to meet the needs of business and general aviation aircraft. A powerful electronic flight instrument, the GI 275 is suitable as a direct replacement for a variety of legacy primary flight instruments in the cockpit such as the attitude indicator, attitude-direction indicator (ADI), course deviation indicator (CDI), horizontal situation indicator (HSI), multi-function display (MFD), and engine indication system (EIS). In addition, the GI 275 can also be installed as a standby attitude indicator when paired with large format electronic flight displays.

"Garmin worked closely with EASA to bring the popular GI 275 to thousands more cockpits with aging flight instruments," said Carl Wolf, vice president of aviation sales and marketing. "With this approval, the modern GI 275 electronic flight instrument gives pilots the opportunity to take an economical and scalable approach to their avionics upgrade while realizing tremendous potential with the extraordinary capability of the versatile touchscreen GI 275."

Lightweight and compact, the GI 275 is a reliable flight instrument intentionally designed to take advantage of the common 3.125-inch flight instrument size, reducing installation time and preserving the existing aircraft panel. Its bright, high-resolution touchscreen display and wide viewing angle offers superior readability in the cockpit. A dual concentric knob allows pilots to access a variety of key functions within the flight instrument, such as adjustments to the baro setting or the airspeed bug. Highly scalable, aircraft owners can start with a single GI 275 and add up to a total of six in a single panel, paving the way for incremental upgrades and an array of individualized panel configurations.

Primary and standby attitude indicator

When installed as a primary attitude indicator, the GI 275 offers improved reliability, potential weight savings and reduced maintenance compared to less reliable, vacuum-driven attitude indicators. When the GI 275 serves as primary for attitude information, pilots can also view altitude, airspeed and heading 1 on the instrument. Optional Synthetic Vision Technology (SVT ™) overlays a rich, 3D topographic view of terrain, traffic, obstacles, airport signposts and more, all within the GI 275 attitude display. 2 Additional features include the display of outside air temperature, groundspeed, as well as true airspeed and wind information on the attitude indicator.

The GI 275 flight instrument is also approved for installation as a dedicated standby flight instrument to Garmin glass flight displays and is capable of serving as a back-up to a variety of third-party flight displays on the market. When installed as a standby flight instrument to the G500 TXi, the GI 275 is capable of displaying additional multifunction display features. In installations where the GI 275 is installed as a primary or standby flight instrument, a 60-minute back-up battery is included.

Course Deviation Indicator (CDI) & Horizontal Situation Indicator (HSI)

When installed as a CDI or HSI, the GI 275 is designed to accept a variety of GPS and navigation inputs, allowing up to two GPS sources and two VHF navigation sources. The GI 275 features an Omni Bearing Resolver that allows the flight instrument to interface to a variety of legacy navigators on the market without the need for an expensive adapter. With an optional magnetometer, it is also capable of providing magnetic-based HSI guidance. Selecting the CDI source is simple and can be accomplished through the touchscreen interface, while course and heading selection is completed using either the touchscreen or dual concentric knob. When aircraft owners replace an older mechanical CDI or HSI, the GI 275 doubles as a modern digital indicator and adds MFD-like capabilities such as a moving map, weather, traffic and terrain.

Autopilot compatibility with the GI 275

A single GI 275 3 electronic flight instrument can be used as the attitude source to drive the GFC ™ 500 autopilot, while also displaying mode annunciations and flight director indications. For added redundancy in aircraft equipped with a dual GI 275 installation, the secondary GI 275 3 is capable of coupling to the GFC 500 autopilot, as well. In the unlikely event of a primary GI 275 failure, the autopilot remains fully functional when paired with the secondary GI 275. Additional redundancy is extended to include the G500 TXi & G600 TXi flight displays, which also allow the GI 275 to couple to the GFC 500 autopilot if needed when serving as a standby instrument. Unique to the GI 275 and TXi, pilots will receive a mis-compare annunciation if the AHRS sources between the two do not align. GI 275 is also compatible with the GFC 600 digital autopilot, as well as a variety of third-party autopilots and does not require a separate interface adapter, further reducing overall cost and installation labor. The GI 275 can replace the primary attitude indicator installed with these autopilots.

Additional capabilities

Depending on the configuration and installation, the GI 275 is capable of displaying additional page functions and features beyond a traditional flight instrument. These features can include:

A multifunction display (MFD) with a moving map can display terrain, obstacles, traffic, weather, airspace information, airways, and more.

When interfaced to a GTX™ 345 or GNX™ 375, traffic information can be displayed on the dedicated traffic page or moving map. Patented TargetTrend™ relative motion technology and pop-up traffic alerts further enhance situational awareness.

The GI 275 can also be interfaced to a variety of traffic systems, including select Traffic Advisory (TAS) and Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS). Traffic advisories are displayed on the dedicated traffic page and moving map.

SafeTaxi™ airport diagrams display runways, taxiways, Fixed Based Operators (FBO's), hangars and more relative to the aircraft's location on the airport surface.

Terrain shading incorporates yellow and red contouring depicting the aircraft is 1,000 and 100 feet above ground level (AGL) respectively. Terrain and obstacle information can be viewed on the terrain and map pages.

The GI 275 uses its internal terrain and obstacle database to provide audible and visual terrain proximity alerts, including, "terrain ahead, pull up" and "obstacle ahead, pull up."

Engine information system with optional interface module and GEA 110 sensor has the ability to serve as a primary EIS display for piston engine, fuel, electrical and other data. Dual GI 275 flight instrument installations are able to display engine information for twin-engine aircraft.

An airport information page displays a variety of data, including frequencies, runway dimensions and more.

The GI 275 can be paired with the GRA ® 55/5500 and other third-party products to display radar altimeter on a dedicated page. Visual and aural annunciations are also available.

Built-in Wi-Fi ® enables Garmin's Database Concierge, the wireless transfer of aviation databases to the GI 275. Pilots also have the option of transferring databases to the GI 275 using a USB flash drive and the GSB 15 USB charger. Databases can also be synced among multiple GI 275 flight instruments in a single cockpit. When configured to display engine information, the GI 275 can wirelessly send engine data to display within the Garmin Pilot app on Apple mobile devices. This data is also automatically synced and can also be viewed and stored on the flyGarmin website. Wireless flight plan transfer via Bluetooth ® is available when the GI 275 is paired with a GPS 175, GNC 355 or GNX 375. Additional wireless functions include the sharing of GPS position and back-up attitude information with Garmin Pilot.

The GI 275 is available immediately and approved for installation in over 1,000 single-engine and multi-engine aircraft models. Select Class IV aircraft also are approved; visit www.garmin.com/GI275 for additional information. For full installation details, and to purchase the GI 275, contact a Garmin Authorized Dealer. A trial period of SVT also comes with the purchase of a GI 275 when it's configured as an attitude indicator. The GI 275 also comes with a two-year warranty and is supported by Garmin's award-winning aviation support team, which provides 24/7 worldwide technical and warranty support. For the 17 th consecutive year, both Aviation International News and Professional Pilot magazine, two predominant aviation publications, awarded Garmin top honors for avionics product support. For additional information, visit www.garmin.com/aviation.

