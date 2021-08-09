The Gallery Collection Announces 2021 Pet Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is excited to announce their 2 nd Pet Photo Contest. Once again, all pet owners are invited to compete for the title of having the cutest pet by submitting their best pet photo for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The photo contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through September 30 th, 2021, with the winner being announced on October 21 st, 2021. To review the official contest rules and submit your best pet photo, visit the Pet Photo Contest Submission Page. The Gallery Collection has been running a successful Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest for 15 years and also ran four photo contests in 2020. After the success of last year's contests, the company is delighted to announce its 2 nd Pet Photo Contest to continue the tradition of giving away cash prizes.

The pet photo contest will now be The Gallery Collection's 5 th photo contest in the last two years. All pet owners are encouraged to help make this contest equally as successful as last year's by snapping those beautiful pet photos and showing off their adorable companions. As society inches towards normalcy once again, the company wants to do its part by providing an enjoyable diversion through photo contest giveaways and awarding a cash prize to the lucky winner.

About The Gallery Collection - Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holidays cards, business birthday cards, calendars, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.

