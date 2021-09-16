The Galbreath Group Affiliates With Alden Securities

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galbreath Group, specialized consultants and advisors in the field of Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) and Corporate Owned Life Insurance (COLI), is pleased to announce its affiliation with Alden Securities, a subsidiary of Alden Investment Group, an independent firm with a full-service broker/dealer and registered investment adviser.

Concurrent with this new alliance, The Galbreath Group made the following organizational changes and additions:

Rob Galbreath, Managing Principal, will remain President. Rob will concentrate his efforts on driving new business and strengthening the client relationships of the firm. He will be involved in the strategic planning process.

Will Galbreath, Managing Principal, will remain Chief Operations Officer. Will's focus will continue to be on the operational and financial efficiency of the firm while managing the back-office functions.

Mike Quick joined as a Relationship Manager in addition to being appointed Chairman of the Firm's Advisory Board. Mike is recognized as one of the all-time great football players for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been the color commentator for Eagles radio broadcasts for over 20 years. Mike unselfishly dedicates much of his time to underserved communities and giving back.

Mike Resch commented, "The Galbreath Group is pleased to join Alden Securities. Their ownership and team of talented employees understand our business model and provide a platform of expertise and resources that suits our needs and that of our clients. They have multiple product offerings for banks, some of which are eligible for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) credit that we're excited to access and share with our clients and relationships. Regarding Mike Quick, he brings tremendous business acumen to our organization, and will be an asset to us and our customers. Diversity of leadership in our organization is a priority, and we couldn't be more excited to have Mike as part of our team. These changes will enhance the value, consultative advice, and impact in the community we expect to deliver."

About The Galbreath Group:The Galbreath Group provides BOLI/COLI, executive benefits, and non-qualified plan design consulting, advisory, management, administration, review, and implementation for financial institutions and corporations.

