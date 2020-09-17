The Future Of Learning: NeXR Launches Virtual Seminars

BERLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's wave goodbye to webinars: With NeXR Seminar, Germany based NeXR Technologies launches the VR seminar and advances reskilling and upskilling via VR education.

The virtual seminars enable companies to hold their seminars, conferences and training courses in a VR stream. Participants are provided with VR glasses sent to their office or home office, and can meet and communicate with the lecturer, consultant or coach in immersive environments - 100% virus-free, greener than business travels, and highly efficient.

Markus Peuler is CEO of NeXR Technologies, a provider of digital solutions for future technologies in Berlin. "We are working simultaneously on different areas on the Extended Reality. This includes 3D scanning of people and objects, animation, and the creation of virtual environments, applications and experiences," explains Peuler, adding, "Everything revolves around the next reality, expanding Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality. What is about to come will have a much stronger impact on everyday life and will be increasingly applicable for the masses."

NeXR Seminar opens up operational areas for further education virtual reality learning. The seminar use case was realized with the Scientific Advisor of the project, Alexander Sascha Wolf (Dictyonomie Institute for value-based networking).Wolf is a leading specialist for networking and collaboration and teaches techniques to connect people effectively in groups.

This task was challenged by the Corona crisis, in which events, congresses, conventions, trade fairs, and trips to further training and seminars can no longer be planned with certainty. It has accelerated the search for good VR applications for such events at NeXR Technologies. Now the company offers comprehensive VR events for immersive learning for enterprise based training.

"The decision to go for VR seminars provides you with a 100% guarantee that no one will be infected," says Wolf, and adds: "But that is not the main reason for VR corporate training. VR makes it possible to suspend the laws of nature, such as gravity and time. You can fly, meet Julius Caesar in a journey through time, or we can take you to the moon. That way we have endless and new possibilities to convey knowledge and information. This is the new way of training: You dive into a virtual world of unlimited possibilities and can learn immersively instead of staring at PowerPoint slides."

"Immersive is a special expression in dealing with VR. It means that a person forgets the real world and is completely immersed in the virtual environment. Until one leaves this environment again," adds Nicola Mizon, who is responsible for the set up of the production pipeline at VRiday, the consulting and VR development agency of NeXR Technologies.

Markus Peuler: "We have developed a product that is unique in this form. We create lifelike avatars, animate them realistically using state-of-the-art motion capture technology and are in a position to offer live seminars in VR. There are virtual rooms available on the market, but in order to have sustainable success in the B2B sector, you have to move away from gimmicks and towards real VR learning solution experiences."

The B2B training solutions in the VR environment are emotional, efficient and economical, especially because travel time and costs are saved. "It is a sustainable product and only a matter of time before companies switch to VR training," says Peuler. "With Alexander Wolf as a veteran speaker, we realized the new experiential training. He is now one of the first worldwide to offer live seminars with his avatar in a VR environment."

About NeXR Technologies

NeXR Technologies (HQ Berlin) stands for the development of technologies and apps of the future generation. The combination of Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Mixed Reality (MR) form the extended reality (XR).

While VRiday as an agency offers consulting, planning, implementation and publishing of VR Experiences for companies and brands, the technology of the business field 3D Instagraph is used for the creation of 3D avatars, which can be animated and integrated into virtual worlds with the help of the Motion Capture Studio OnPoint. 3D Instagraph develops and distributes its own 3D scanners and application software. With the help of the scanners photorealistic 3D avatars can be generated in seconds.

NeXR Technologies connects the know-how of its three business areas scanning, motion capture and agency for VR Experiences to get the best product for companies, brands, educational institutions and others.

nexr-technologies.com

