The Future Of Education Is Online: Here's How One Accelerated High School Program Is Paving The Way

WEST CHESTER, Pa., and OJAI, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When the coronavirus crisis emptied classrooms worldwide and forced millions of students and teachers to stay home, schools grappled with an unprecedented disruption to their work. During a time fraught with uncertainty and unease, it was hard to see a silver lining: That, perhaps, this was an opportunity to reexamine education as we know it.

Laurel Springs School , an accredited online private school serving K-12 students for nearly 30 years, recently introduced a first-of-its-kind baccalaureate program in partnership with Minerva Project , a leading innovator in science-based post-secondary education. A four-year accelerated high school program for the exceptional thinker, the Minerva Baccalaureate is available to students who choose The Academy at Laurel Springs for their high school education.

"As we consider how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact education on a global scale both this year and in the years to come, we must recognize that opportunities for innovation can come from crisis," said Peter Robertson, President of Laurel Springs. "As our school continues to innovate and expand on what we can offer to the advanced student of today, the Minerva Baccalaureate is an especially significant new offering."

A rapid shift to online education in the wake of coronavirus isn't the only indication that schools may soon need to reshape the way students learn: These changes may take place because of students themselves. Generation Z—those born between 1995 and 2010—were raised with technology, and a 2018 report from Pearson Education demonstrates an inextricable link between GenZ's digital literacy, early adoption of technology, and their learning preferences. According to the report, respondents from GenZ were more likely to prefer learning through a video or app than the printed textbook preferred by Millennials.

Additionally, the report also showed that GenZ is a more diverse, connected, and ambitious group that aspires to rise to the top of their professions, as well as a generation that recognizes the importance of a rigorous, immersive college education in helping them to achieve those goals.

Jaydan Youngblom, 14, will be among the first class of Minerva Baccalaureate students in The Academy. Originally from Germany, Youngblom plans to attend a four-year college and study overseas after high school.

"This program will enable me to go back to my home country without having to take extra courses or another two high school years to be on par with the students there," Youngblom said. "The classes I will take will help me cultivate my critical thinking skills and be more open-minded."

"Graduates of the Minerva Baccalaureate program through The Academy at Laurel Springs have the knowledge required to meet the demands of higher education at the most elite institutions in the world," said Robertson. "Aligned with Laurel Springs' personalized approach to education, this transformative, future-focused baccalaureate program combines the best elements of an academically rigorous curriculum with a learning platform that meets the needs of today's tech-savvy, culturally conscious, and ambitious teenager."

For Youngblom, his experience with online education has helped him plan for a bright future, and he believes his peers share his vision.

"I hope that students are able to join me in challenging themselves, helping to make the world a better place by fulfilling our educational duties, and making a change with the knowledge that we have gained," Youngblom said.

