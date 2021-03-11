The Future Of Connected Living: Top Growth Opportunities To Watch Out For In The Next Decade

DUBLIN, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Future of Connected Living, 2021 Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With more than 20 connected devices per human by 2030, we are rapidly moving to an environment that is permanently online and always connected.

An increasingly digitalized and connected world will have a profound impact on a wide range of applications at home, at work, across cities, and several other use-cases (healthcare and automotive, for example). With such high levels of hyperconnectivity, consumers will expect a fluid, personalized, and unified experience, which can only be achieved when connected devices, data flows, and networks work in perfect harmony. This connected consumer experience is no easy task for any organization to fulfill; it will require a culture of creativity, engagement, and disciplined innovation.

This study outlines the evolution of connected living across 3 major connectivity environments - connected cities, connected homes, and connected workplaces. The convergence of these environments will result in ubiquitous connectivity and the emergence of new product applications, business models, technologies, platforms, and services.

Smart cities will drive the focus on connected and data-driven infrastructure, which will lead to higher adoption of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G. Smart cities' spending on technology - over the next 6 years - is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% and reach $327 billion by 2025. In a post-pandemic (COVID-19) world, cities will increasingly rely on online city services and open data platforms. For instance, more than 99% of Estonian public services are digitalized, making local services easily accessible, predictive, and effective for residents. In the long term, connected cities will integrate all aspects of human life; connected cars will act as conduits to fulfill city needs and connected physical infrastructure will constantly communicate with vehicles and other transit solutions. Ultimately, connectivity will also provide cities with an opportunity to connect marginalized communities and build an inclusive society.

The home of the future will become the central hub for connected living. The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the need for homes to evolve into on-demand workspaces, entertainment centers, fitness spaces, and telehealth centers. AI, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), advanced computing, and data analytics will enable a personalized user experience. The connected home of the future will anticipate resident behavior and adjust the home environment accordingly. Seamless connectivity will also facilitate the standardization of platforms across the intelligent device ecosystem. With the ongoing shift in energy prosumerism, homes will also transform into smart energy generation and transmission hubs.

Telecommuting by employees has grown by 115% over the past 10 years. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the need for workplace connectivity. Zoom, one of the largest beneficiaries of the pandemic, recorded more than a 300% increase in revenue during 2019-2020. By 2030, around 75% of office workers, especially those working for large corporations, could move to remote work. Inter-connected hubs, digital reality solutions, and growth in unified communication and collaborative services will narrow the gap between physical and digital workplaces. IoT, automation, data analytics, and AR solutions will empower the connected worker of the future. In addition, the vision of a connected enterprise ecosystem will allow companies to build a unified strategy to predict, prepare for, and overcome challenges.

Connectivity is rapidly transforming the business landscape, with new value chain partnerships, product innovation, and new business models reshaping market dynamics every day. To survive in a hyper-connected era, companies must ensure that their products and services are not only connected but also intuitive, conversant, and intelligent. For incumbents, service differentiation and strategic partnerships with technology leaders to build a broader connected ecosystem are key to thrive and sustain growth.

Key Issues Addressed

What will a hyper-connected world look like in 2030? What are the key factors driving it?

What are the key transformations in connected homes, cities, and workspaces that will impact businesses and personal lives?

What are the top growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

What are the critical success factors for growth for businesses operating in this space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. What will a Hyperconnected Era Look Like?

Connected Living Environment - An Overview

An Era of Hyperconnectivity and Hyperpersonalization

The Emergence of a World with Zero Latency

Zero-latency World - Convergence of 5G and Wi-Fi 6

A Connected World and Threats to Data Privacy

Connected Social Robotics Networks

A Day in the Connected Life in 2030 - Use-case Profiles

Connected Living - Key Growth Drivers

Connected Living - Key Growth Restraints

3. Connected Cities

The Framework

Seamless Interoperability Between Connected Vehicles, MaaS Solutions, and City Infrastructure

Connected Cars as Conduits to Meet City Needs

Open Government Data that Responds to City Needs

Adaptive and Connected City Infrastructure that Responds to City Needs

Resilient and Connected Cities Monitoring Disaster Probabilities and Supplying Information to Citizens - Use Cases

Self-Sufficient Cities with Smart City Logistics Solutions

Bridging the Digital Divide with Marginalized Communities

Surveillance and 'Data'veillance for City Safety

Connected Grids of the Future

4. Connected Homes

An Overview

The Framework

Growth Opportunities

Experience- Rich Homes to Anticipate Resident Needs and Behave Proactively

to Anticipate Resident Needs and Behave Proactively Socially and Contextually Aware Robots as Intelligent Companions

Adaptive Home Environments

Virtual Guardians

Personalization

Homes as Hubs for Free Time

Home Health Solutions

Self-sufficient Energy-generating Homes

5. Connected Work

An Overview

Narrowing the Gap Between Physical Workspaces and Digital Workspaces

Narrowing the Gap Between Physical Workspaces and Digital Workspaces (Regional Overview - The United States )

) The Connected Enterprise Ecosystem

End-to-End Connected Work Platforms

Cloud-to-Edge Data Distribution

Key Technologies Driving Connected Work

The Connected Worker of The Future

Human to Machine Collaboration

Lights-out Automation

Future Cyber Human Workforce

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Opportunity Levers

Digital Workflows

Connected Services Ecosystem

Internet of Homes

Multi-sided Platform Orchestrators

Critical Success Factors for Growth

Conclusions - The Way Forward

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/welx9u

About ResearchAndMarkets.comResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-future-of-connected-living-top-growth-opportunities-to-watch-out-for-in-the-next-decade-301245747.html

SOURCE Research and Markets