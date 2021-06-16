The FTX Podcast Hosts Trevor Lawrence On Its Latest Episode

BERKELEY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement that Trevor Lawrence, the NFL's #1 overall draft pick and quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had partnered with popular cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and trading...

BERKELEY, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent announcement that Trevor Lawrence, the NFL's #1 overall draft pick and quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars, had partnered with popular cryptocurrency portfolio tracking and trading app Blockfolio, Trevor sat down with the host of The FTX Podcast, Tristan Yver.

On this episode, Trevor and Tristan discuss personal development, sustaining success, finding the right motivation, and being goal oriented in your life and career. The details for the episode are outlined below:

Where : The FTX Podcast, Episode 67

: The FTX Podcast, Episode 67 Guest : Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence

: Jacksonville Jaguars' Available for download: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher

The podcast will also be available in video form on the FTX YouTube channel - FTX Official

