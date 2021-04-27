The Free Streaming Service Local Now Launches On Verizon Fios TV

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Byron Allen's Allen Media Group announced today their fast-growing streaming platform Local Now is available for all Verizon Fios TVcustomers with the newest set top-box models. Customers will now be able to watch Local Now on Fios Channel 601 and through the Fios TV "Widgets" menu on Verizon Fios TV One, Fios TV One Mini, VMS1100 and the IPC1100 platforms. Local Now's FiosChannel 601 is strategically placed between FiosChannel 600 ( CNN) and FiosChannel 602 ( CNBC).

With this latest development, Verizon customers will have easy access to Local Now's unmatched combination of customized local news and information, award-winning entertainment, and state-of-the-art user interface to navigate hundreds of streaming channels, local news, weather, sports, traffic, entertainment and more.

"Local Now provides Verizon Fios customers free access to a streaming service that delivers super-hyper local news and premium content," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Local Now uses proprietary software and artificial intelligence in a unique way that sets a new standard for streaming local news and entertainment globally."

Local Now features The Weather Channel's advanced weather reporting technology along with an extensive roster of marquee content partners including Reuters, Associated Press, Lionsgate, Cinedigm, Pattrn, Cheddar, Bloomberg, Kevin Hart's LOL, People.TV and much more.

About Local NowThe Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of local and national news, superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now's state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-free-streaming-service-local-now-launches-on-verizon-fios-tv-301278497.html

SOURCE Allen Media Group