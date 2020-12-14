The Free Streaming Service Local Now Launches On Comcast's Xfinity X1 And Xfinity Flex

ATLANTA, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allen Media Groupannounced today that its Local Nowapp is now available over the Internet to Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex customers. As Local Now continues to expand its national reach and depth of programming, this launch enables X1 and Flex customers to say "Local Now" into the Xfinity Voice Remote to access the free streaming service's local news, weather, sports, traffic, television shows, movies, documentaries, lifestyle content and channels.

Produced by Allen Media Group, which also owns The Weather Channel, Local Now brings The Weather Channel's advanced weather reporting technology along with real-time, hyperlocal news and information from a roster of top content partners including Reuters, Associated Press, Thrillist, Curbed, Yelp, Cheddar, and Vox to more than 225 markets across the U.S.

"I am happy to announce we're expanding our long-term partnership with Comcast through the launch of our free streaming app Local Now on Xfinity X1 and Flex," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. "Local Now, Xfinity X1 and Flex are the result of the pioneering technologies developed by our respective companies that focus on delivering quality content and essential news and information to our customers."

"As we continue to evolve our partnership with Allen Media Group and to expand the choices available to our Xfinity customers, we're pleased to now offer even more local news, entertainment content, and lifestyle programming through the addition of Local Now on X1 and Flex," said Rebecca Heap, Senior Vice President, Video and Entertainment, Comcast Cable.

About Local NowLocal Now, a subsidiary of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, is a streaming service that is changing the way Americans get news about their communities. Produced by the same people who bring you the award-winning The Weather Channel, Local Now delivers real-time, local news, weather, sports, traffic, television shows, movies, and lifestyle information through unique technology that provides localized information to more than 225 markets across the United States. Local Now is available across a portfolio of OTT, CTV mobile, and TV platforms, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, Xumo, MobiTV, fuboTV, Plex, DISH, Altice, Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Verizon, iOS, Android, Vizio, Samsung (Tizen) and web/mobile web. For more information, check-out Local Now on X1 and Flex or visit: www.localnow.com

About XfinityXfinity delivers the best entertainment to customers via its X1 and Flex devices and through its leading broadband service. X1 provides the most comprehensive library of entertainment on one platform with thousands of choices - aggregating live TV, On Demand, and popular streaming apps from a growing collection of networks and streaming services. Xfinity Flex is a 4K streaming device included with Xfinity Internet that extends the best features of X1 to customers who prefer only a broadband experience, giving them one integrated guide to access all of their favorite streaming video and music apps, as well as a TV interface to manage their Xfinity WiFi, mobile, security and automation services - all of which is controllable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote.

