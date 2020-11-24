WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Climate Restoration Looks Forward to Collaboration with John Kerry, the Incoming Administration's Special "Climate Envoy ".

The Foundation for Climate Restoration is thrilled that former Secretary of State, John Kerry, will serve as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate under the Biden-Harris administration. The newly created role affirms the President-elect's commitment to treating the climate crisis as the urgent national security threat that is. This is a significant step in creating impactful policy, inspiring collective action, and accelerating the climate restoration movement as we advocate for the safe and permanent removal of excess atmospheric CO2 from the climate and create a more habitable planet for future generations.

About the Foundation for Climate RestorationThe Foundation for Climate Restoration (F4CR) is a nonprofit whose mission is to catalyze action to restore the climate by 2050. It uses global dialogue and initiatives to unite the public, policy-makers, and technical and business experts behind the common goal of reversing global warming and restoring a healthy climate for future generations. The F4CR encourages and spotlights achievable solutions to permanently remove excess carbon dioxide from our atmosphere. For more information visit www.f4cr.org .

Media Contact:Alexandra PonyPONY Communications 259872@email4pr.com250.858.0656

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-foundation-for-climate-restoration-looks-forward-to-collaboration-with-john-kerry-the-incoming-administrations-special-climate-envoy-301179960.html

SOURCE Foundation for Climate Restoration