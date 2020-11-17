The Forum On Education Abroad And International Education And Exchange Leaders Announce New Coalition

The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange seeks to support the renewal and expansion of international education and exchange opportunities worldwide.

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In collaboration with industry leaders, The Forum on Education Abroad announces the formation of The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange, a group of American and international businesses, NGOs, elected and community leaders, higher education institutions, and individuals who believe that bringing people together through international education and exchange can help tackle the world's greatest problems.

"The Forum is proud to launch this initiative with our industry partners," said Melissa Torres, President and CEO of The Forum on Education Abroad. "We are at a critical juncture in the international education and exchange community. The near total suspension of student and youth mobility due to the global pandemic and pressures on businesses and institutions around the world could all too easily lead to long-term disengagement. We believe that more global connections, not fewer, will be crucial in the years to come as we recover as a global community from this threat, and that international education and exchange can and should be at the forefront of that reemergence."

The mission of The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange is to connect international education and exchange stakeholders for shared media outreach, advocacy, and research that makes a compelling case for the critical value of global engagement and public diplomacy to achieve a more collaborative and peaceful world. The coalition will be publishing a whitepaper and has planned a virtual launch event in early December.

About the International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange

The International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange is an organizing initiative of institutions, organizations, businesses, families, chambers of commerce, business and trade associations, and community leaders who embrace and support international education and exchange programs. The initiative is coordinated by The Forum on Education Abroad. Founding members of The International Coalition, in addition to The Forum, are CIEE, Cultural Vistas, IES Abroad, InterExchange, ISEP, Rutgers University, World Learning, and San Diego State University.

Find out more about the International Coalition for Global Education and Exchange at www.theinternationalcoalition.org.

About The Forum on Education Abroad

The Forum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, membership association recognized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission as the Standards Development Organization (SDO) for the field of education abroad. The Forum provides training and resources to education abroad professionals and its Standards of Good Practice are recognized as the definitive means by which the quality of education abroad programs may be judged. The Forum's mission is to cultivate educators who champion high quality education abroad experiences that ignite curiosity, impact lives, and contribute to a better world.

The Forum's 800+ institutional members include U.S. colleges and universities, overseas institutions, consortia, agencies, organizations, and foundations who are committed to improving education abroad. Under the strategic leadership of the Board of Directors, the Forum staff develops and manages member programs, resources, services, and benefits. The Forum Council represents the interests of the Forum membership, communicates the needs of the field, and works collaboratively with Forum staff to assess and move initiatives forward. The Forum relies heavily on the expertise of colleagues in and outside of the education abroad field, and much of The Forum's work is accomplished through the support of committees, working groups, facilitators, assessors, reviewers, and volunteers.

Learn more about The Forum on Education Abroad at https://forumea.org/.

About International Education and Exchange

International education and exchange comprise many different types of programs, throughout the U.S. and all over the world, including high school and college/university study abroad, international students and scholars enrolled at U.S. institutions, international work experiences, volunteering, internships, and directed travel. International education and exchange programs provide young people with the skills needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world, while strengthening the ties between the U.S. and other countries.

International students contributed more than $41 billion to the U.S. economy in 2019, and created or supported more than 458,290 jobs across the United States in several sectors.

to the U.S. economy in 2019, and created or supported more than 458,290 jobs across in several sectors. 1 in 3 world leaders is a U.S. Department of State exchange program alum.

Only 10% of U.S. college graduates have studied abroad; they are twice as likely to graduate as students who do not, and employers prioritize international experiences in recruitment globally.

Participants from more than 200 countries and territories visit the U.S. on J-1 BridgeUSA programs each year, many from countries critical for U.S. foreign policy.

Additional data available here: https://www.theinternationalcoalition.org/research-reports

