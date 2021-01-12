The Forgotten Ones. Will Long-Haulers Be The Next Public Health Crisis?

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR) (the " Company" or " Organicell"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, will host a live online discussion on the topic of COVID-19...

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BPSR) (the " Company" or " Organicell"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of regenerative therapies, will host a live online discussion on the topic of COVID-19 long-haulers on Wednesday, January 13 th at 7 P.M. EST.

As noted by many experts in the field, the phenomenon of COVID-19 patients who suffer long term symptoms and conditions post-recovery who are dubbed "long-haulers," is real and extensive.

As previously reported, Organicell is exploring the use of its investigational therapeutic, Zofin™, as a potential therapy for COVID-19 long-haulers. Zofin™ is an acellular biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. This product contains over 300 growth factors, cytokines, and chemokines as well as other extracellular vesicles/nanoparticles derived from perinatal tissues.

In the online discussion, Chief Science Officer of Organicell, Mari Mitrani, M.D. Ph.D., will interview George Shapiro, M.D., F.A.C.C., Chief Medical Officer of Organicell, and Vincent E. Friedewald, M.D., F.A.C.C., F.A.C.P., Clinical Professor of Internal Medicine, Division of Cardiology, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, in Houston, Texas.

Our online event will focus on defining what it means to be a long-hauler, the symptoms they typically face and the large unmet need these patients have in terms of gaps in therapy.

"Novel coronavirus symptoms can last weeks or months for some people, and those suffering from these lingering symptoms can have a seriously diminished quality of life with little to no current treatments to help them. Long-haulers are a population of COVID-19 patients that need immediate help to return to normalcy," said Dr. Shapiro.

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc.:

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the power of nanoparticles to develop innovative biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The Company's proprietary products are derived from perinatal sources and manufactured to retain the naturally occurring microRNAs, without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent. Based in South Florida, the company was founded in 2008 by Albert Mitrani, Chief Executive Officer and Dr. Maria Ines Mitrani, Chief Science Officer. To learn more, please visit https://organicell.com/.

