The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center Joins Illinois Bone & Joint Institute

DES PLAINES, Ill., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI), the largest independent, physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois, welcomes Dr. Bruce Noxon and Dr. Paul Goodman, of The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center, to our practice as of June 1, 2021. Dr. Goodman and Dr. Noxon will continue to provide the same high-quality, affordable care for Glenview and the neighboring communities as they have for the last 22 years, now as part of the expert team of IBJI podiatrists and foot and ankle specialists.

With the support, resources and expertise of the physicians and staff of IBJI, Drs. Noxon and Goodman will be better able to serve patients and focus on their recovery and rehabilitation goals. Their patients will also have access to expanded schedules and new services through IBJI. While Dr. Goodman and Dr. Noxon will be practicing as part of IBJI, there will be no changes to insurance plans and networks accepted by either provider.

Dr. Bruce Noxon is board-certified in foot surgery and wound care. His areas of specialty are sports medicine and surgery, reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, trauma, deformity correction, and arthroscopic surgery. Dr. Noxon has lectured on many topics, including scarf bunionectomy, hammertoe correction, posterior tibial dysfunction, skin graft substitutes for wound closure, lower extremity biomechanics, and the diabetic foot. Throughout years of practice, he has captured a great appreciation and understanding of lower extremity biomechanics and how it pertains to sport-related injuries.

Dr. Paul Goodman is board-certified in foot surgery, reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery and wound care. He is one of only a limited number of foot and ankle surgeons who is board-certified in Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery. His specialty areas are reconstructive foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, trauma, deformity correction, arthroscopic surgery, and total ankle joint replacements. Dr. Goodman is a nationally recognized lecturer and educator for many topics in foot and ankle surgery. He completed his surgical training at Kern Hospital for Foot and Ankle Surgery, a residency program in Detroit, Michigan, which was the first formal training program for foot and ankle surgery in the world. Dr. Goodman is a native of Northbrook and attended Glenbrook North High School. Dr. Goodman has worked as the team physician with Detroit's Junior B Hockey League and has consulted for other athletic organizations.

Starting Tuesday, June 1, 2021, Drs. Noxon and Goodman will see patients at IBJI's Glenview , Highland Park , and Wilmette doctors' offices. For patient questions regarding this transition, please call The Foot & Ankle Treatment Center office at (847) 724-4644.

About Illinois Bone & Joint Institute Illinois Bone & Joint Institute (IBJI) is the largest independent physician-owned orthopedic practice in Illinois. IBJI is dedicated to providing accessible, compassionate, and comprehensive care to your family for every orthopedic specialty with leading-edge technology and innovative treatment options. For more information, please visit ibji.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-foot--ankle-treatment-center-joins-illinois-bone--joint-institute-301303251.html

SOURCE Illinois Bone & Joint Institute