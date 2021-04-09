The Flowr Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Date

Flowr will release fourth quarter earnings after market close on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 and will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.

TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (" Flowr" or the " Company") announces that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 results after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. There will be a conference call and webcast to review these results on Wednesday, April 28 at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Conference call and webcast details are as follows:

Webcast: flowrcorp.com/investorsOnline registration: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8493169

Conference call replay details are as follows:

Toll Free: 1-800-585-8367Toll/International: 1-416-621-4642Passcode: 8493169Webcast: flowrcorp.com/investorsThe replay of the conference call will be available through midnight on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Terrace Acquisition - Issuance of Shares

In addition, in connection with the Company's acquisition (the " Acquisition") of Terrace Global Inc. (" Terrace"), the Company has completed its previously announced settlement in respect of the change of control payments owed to certain former directors and officers of Terrace (the " Change of Control Payment") and the fees owed to Terrace's financial advisor, Hyperion Capital Inc. (" Hyperion"), in respect of the Acquisition (the " Hyperion Payment"). An aggregate of 276,569 Common Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.44 per Common Share pursuant to the Change of Control Payment. An aggregate of 467,681 Common Shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.385 per Common Share pursuant to the Hyperion Payment.

Private Placement

The Company announced today the termination of the previously announced non-brokered private placement of common shares of Flowr for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.

