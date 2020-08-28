The Float Table Lamp Works Anywhere--From Bedside To Poolside

Offering maximum flexibility, the Float Table Lamp from Axolight is a multifunctional battery powered fixture that works anywhere, from the bedside to poolside. Inspired by children's pool toys, Float glides fluidly from indoor to outdoor spaces.

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by the flexibility and maneuverability of children's beach inflatables, the Axolight FLOAT designed by Mario Alessiani is a multi-functional, portable lamp. Its versatile design enables individuals to freely interpret its use, whether outside or indoors or in the home or a restaurant.

"With float, Axolight and I focused on style and rationality to achieve the arduous task of building a functional emotion. Our float, just like children's floats in water, fulfills the function of keeping small vessels afloat, whilst creating happy emotions. We wanted it all and we succeeded," commented designer Mario Alessiani.

Designed and made in Italy, the shape of the Axolight float references that of the age-old light shade but also hints are a more modern and intriguing interpretation. Its narrow yet futuristic form looks as if an impossible flying saucer sent from space. Here, a soft-to-touch button controls its power and adjusts the light level on the top; the compact main body is crafted from aluminum and coated in a choice of five elegant colors; and the bottom beams its adaptable LED lighting.

To match the flexibility of its namesake, the portable lamp floats in all its different uses as a table, floor, suspension and wall light. Uniquely, the design features a central hole, which is closed at the upper end, so that it can stably be placed on any bottle and act as its light and shade. Alternatively, the float lamp can adapt as table and floor versions with 36cm and 120cm steel pedestals respectively. A cable can then be attached to its top to transform it as a ceiling or wall lamp and complete its portfolio of uses.

Last but not least, the Axolight float is built with a battery that can run for nine hours. It recharges via a USB cable, meaning multiple lamps can be stacked and charged simultaneously.

About AxolightAxolight - Italian lighting company based in Italy and USA - designs, engineers, manufactures and distributes high-end decorative lamps. Hand made in Italy Every Axolight product, whether if it's a standard or bespoke production, is projected, developed, tested and hand assembled in the Company laboratory in Scorzè - Venice

