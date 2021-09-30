The Flexibility And Portability Of The Arise® Platform To Be Featured On Military Makeover Operation Career Airing On Lifetime TV

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise Virtual Solutions Inc. (Arise), a leading provider of customer experience and business process outsourcing (BPO) services, is excited to announce that the Arise® Platform will be featured on Military Makeover Operation Career airing on Lifetime TV on Friday, October 1, 2021.

Military Makeover's Special Edition: "Operation Career" travels the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life. They profile caring organizations that offer educational and work opportunities to these veterans to ensure a successful transition.

The episode, airing October 1 st, will feature military (veteran and military spouses) Service Partners who have been able to take advantage of the flexibility and portability of the Arise® Platform to successfully launch their own customer support business with minimal start-up costs. These Service Partners work from home on their own schedule, which means they can spend more quality time with family, schedule work around appointments and errands - or make time for anything else that is meaningful and important.

Charmaine Stafford, SVP, Service Partner Experience at Arise, will also be featured in the episode. "It is our honor to provide flexible, work-from-home opportunities to members of the military community and to partner with Military Makeover: Operation Career to highlight these opportunities," said Charmaine Stafford. "The Arise® Platform has a long-standing history of supporting our military. We have spent nearly a decade creating and collaborating on initiatives to engage, empower and encourage military families."

Since 1994 Arise has been a pioneer of the shared economy. Today, the Arise® Platform offers an innovative cloud-based technology that connects tens of thousands of small businesses (Service Partners), providing on-demand customer service and other business solutions, to Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises. Since its inception, Arise has supported over 150 client programs and has been a catalyst to small business growth in the United States, Canada and the UK, helping to bring entrepreneurial possibilities to over 60,000 Service Partners worldwide.

Tune in on Friday, October 1 st at 7:30 am (local time) to see how the Arise® Platform is transforming the lives of our military community - and changing the way the world works.

About Arise

Arise is a pioneer of on-demand customer management business process outsourcing solutions, headquartered in Florida. Our powerful cloud-based platform connects companies needing customer engagement and other business services to a virtual nationwide network of work-at-home Service Partners running small customer support businesses. Built to scale, the Arise Platform enables a superior customer experience for innovative enterprises from startups to Fortune 500. To learn more about Arise Virtual Solutions, please visit http://www.arise.com.

About Military Makeover Operation Career

Transitioning out of the military back to civilian life brings a variety of challenges. Military Makeover's Special Edition: "Operation Career" is traveling the country capturing stories of military veterans who are transitioning out of the military and back to civilian life.

Contact Info:

Sean WisdomSenior Vice President, Global Marketing, Arise Virtual SolutionsEmail: 319953@email4pr.com Phone: 1-855-274-7301

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-flexibility-and-portability-of-the-arise-platform-to-be-featured-on-military-makeover-operation-career-airing-on-lifetime-tv-301388195.html

SOURCE Arise Virtual Solutions Inc.