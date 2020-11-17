The Fit Zone By Stride Rite Offers 'Contactless Fit' Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Rite, a leader in children's footwear, continues to expand its Fit Zone by Stride Rite footprint, providing an accurate foot measurement for children while maintaining a safe social distance.

Redefining the future of the footwear fitting process, The Fit Zone by Stride Rite is a revolutionary technology that produces an almost instantaneous 3-D model of the child's foot to ensure all little walkers are fit with the correct size shoe, while providing a safe contactless fit experience.

Retail is embracing the Fit Zone technology as stores gear up for holiday shopping and look for ways to encourage foot traffic. Dillard's recently doubled its number of Fit Zone doors, with installations throughout Texas, Arkansas, Georgia, Nevada, and Colorado, adding to its growing footprint.

Meg Forno, Stride Rite's Marketing Director states, " We are proud to partner with Dillard's. They continue to be a pioneer of the Fit Zone technology by embracing the contactless fitting experience and giving their customers the comfort of knowing that safety is top priority during this time."

Scheel's has found great success with the Fit Zone averaging almost 1,000 scans/week, and expanding their Fit Zone stores throughout the Midwest.

Stride Rite has also taken the Fit Zone technology on-the-road to help parents nationwide find the 'rite' fit for their child, all while maintaining Covid-safe protocols with retail pop-ups slated for the holiday season.

To find a Fit Zone near you, visit Stride Rite's store locator page.

About Stride RiteFounded in 1919, Stride Rite is a leader in the children's footwear industry. With a rich 100-year history, Stride Rite delivers quality products with advanced and cutting-edge technologies. Inspired by a child's out-of-this-world imagination, Stride Rite puts an emphasis on fit and quality because they understand that parents' greatest desire is to provide their kids with the best. Stride Rite is distributed throughout the US in specialty retailers, independent and department stores and online. Stride Rite is a division of Vida Shoes International, Inc. a global leader in the footwear industry. Learn more at www.striderite.com and follow Stride Rite on Facebook and Instagram at @StrideRite.

