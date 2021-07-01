The First Stealth Tourbillon To Launch On Kickstarter

Astronic is built to shake up the conservative watch industry by offering an exclusive tourbillon that has the look and feel of a billion-dollar Stealth air fighter with all the features and quality of a luxury watch -- and priced within the reach of the masses.

HONG KONG, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What do 20 years in a Swiss watch industry, a passion for aviation, and a hyped community get you?

One hell of a Kickstarter Launch. Astronic reached 100% of its funding goal in 20 minutes.

Kristopher Chiu started Astronic with one goal in mind. Bringing the luxury and sophistication of Swiss watches to everyone who appreciates them. After 20 years working in Swiss watch companies that have worked with Fossil, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, etc., he realized people shouldn't have to overpay for sophisticated timepieces.

The flagship of the line is The Astronic Nighthawk Tourbillon.

It took centuries to master the tourbillon, and decades to perfect stealth. Astronic brings together these two achievements in The NightHawk - The First Stealth Tourbillon.

What makes The Nighthawkstand out in the industry?

The Anti-Gravity Tourbillon -This in-house made 3D co-axial Tourbillon uses over 75 pieces to defy gravity, that is almost twice as many as top Swiss watches! High Powered Engine -The NightHawk's movement with 21,600-vph frequency has a 42-hour power reserve displayed by a 240° power-reserve gauge. Military Grade Protection -With a 10 ATM water resistance rating and a sapphire crystal lens (the second strongest material on the earth), you can take Astronic with you anywhere.

Astronic also offers a bolder timepiece — The Astronic Apache Skeleton.

In The Apache, dials draw their inspiration from the exteriors of the Apache 64 helicopter.

"Just like the Apache-64's BulletProof T700 Turboshaft, our Apache Skeleton utilizes a powerful 28,880vph automatic movement for high accuracy." - Kristopher

That engine is made visible through a skeleton dial. The movement features an extra-large mainspring, holding up to an exceptional 80 hours of power reserve, nearly double that of most automatic movement.

The Apache's hollow, curved skeleton dial is designed to highlight all the valuable moving parts of the timepiece. It's Tritec Swiss Luminour hands offer the best night vision, and its Flexi-glass second plate simulates the design of the helicopters' side rotors.

