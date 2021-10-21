The First Product Launched In Retailers By Future Of Cheese Sells Out In 48 Hours - Company Accelerates Plan For Increased Production

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG | OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and a developer of plant-based foods, is excited to announce that its company, Future of Cheese Inc. (" Future of Cheese" or the " Company"), has sold out the initial run of the Company's line of butters to selected retailers in Ontario following its successful launch earlier this week.

"We are extremely happy with the response and feedback from our distributor and retail customers," stated Jen Wojtaszek, President of Future of Cheese. "Following the incredibly fast sell-out of our first product, our production and culinary teams are currently underway to increase production both for the current products and ensuring there will be sufficient supply available upon launch of our next SKUs, to accommodate the current and anticipated demand."

Brodflour, one of the first retailers to receive the products stated, "We were honoured to be a part of the Future of Cheese launch. We mill flour on site from organic and regenerative Canadian grains at our Urban Mill and Bakery in Toronto. At Brodflour, we know the importance of sustainability and the impact the food industry can have on the environment, and we strive to focus on organic/non-GMO, good-for-you ingredients. The partnership was a no-brainer for us - we love to support, and be supported by, innovative and environmentally conscious brands like Future of Cheese."

The bakery, which produces its products in Ontario, Canada, added, "We also partnered with Future of Cheese to develop their own shortbread recipe using their Salted Cultured Butter. Our bakers were thrilled to see how it performed just like dairy-based butters we've used in the bakery. We are now proud to carry both the Salted and Unsalted Butter on our retail shelves, and to offer a fully plant-based version of one of our signature menu items, the Cultured Butter and Jam Slab. Our customers appreciate the shift toward a more plant-based menu and product offering, and we look forward to carrying more high-quality (and tasty) products from Future of Cheese soon."

About Future of Cheese

The Future of Cheese Inc is a Canadian plant-based cheese innovator and manufacturer led by one of the world's best and recognized cheese makers, along with one of Canada's top chefs, and supported by a team of science minds and sustainability experts. Utilizing unique aging and manufacturing processes, a well-established distribution network and high-profile marketing channels, the Company is set to disrupt the rapidly growing plant-based dairy alternatives market, paving the way for the future of plant-based dairy alternatives! For more information please visit the Future of Cheese website at www.futureofcheese.com

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG| OTCQX: OGGFF | FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada's leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company's stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com

