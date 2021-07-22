The First Ever Soccer Video NFTs Marketplace Is Coming And $FEVR Will Be Its Fuel

RealFevr, a unique experience-focused fantasy football application, is launching the first ever soccer video NFTs marketplace with its own currency: $FEVR

LISBON, Portugal, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portuguese Fantasy Leagues startup RealFevr, the official partner of Liga Portugal and the Portuguese Football Federation, is launching a global football video NFTs marketplace backed by official intellectual property (IP) and wants to expand internationally, with the opening of a new headquarters in London, later this year.

In RealFevr's Marketplace, users will be able to buy and trade rare and unique NFT moments from World-Class players. These one-of-a-kind moments will capture the attention of football fans all over the world, who will desire to collect all these extraordinary and iconic pieces of football history. Later this year Token Leagues will be implemented and all the NFT's will have a direct utility to power-up you Fantasy teams in the Token Leagues.

"We are not entering the NFTs fever just because of the current market trend, but because we believe in its intrinsic value and we are here for the long term. We are working daily to make our future platform a world reference in the sports industry. In 2015, we started this path with the creation of Fantasy Leagues and now we take the next step, keeping this vision as an objective. The way in which Blockchain technology makes possible to transform historical moments of sport into true art in motion is absolutely exciting and has been one of the main sources of the extremely high motivation to which the whole team is committed," underlines Fred Antunes, CEO of RealFevr and President of the Portuguese Association of Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies (APBC), a position that has made him a crypto reference in Portugal.

To power-up RealFevr's Digital Collectibles marketplace, RealFevr is about to release its utility token. Let's dig deeper into how $FEVR works and the tokenomics of the project.

To create a fantastic experience for the end-user, the RealFevr Marketplace will have its own token ecosystem based on $FEVR, RealFevr's token the oil of RealFevr's Marketplace. FEVR will encompass a number of tokenomics to reward token holders, such as:

The requirement to use the $FEVR to buy packs, The requirement to use $FEVR to trade moments, An upcoming subscription pool model for pack acquisition, A launchpad for Clubs' Digital Collectibles, Borrowing and lending of digital moments between fans, Fantasy token leagues where players can wager $FEVR.

Not only that, but among many other exciting features that will leave cryptocurrency enthusiasts mouth-watering, $FEVR possesses a fees lock mechanism to protect token holders.

ConclusionIn sum, RealFevr delivers the most immersive experience to all players, and enables a new business model where users can benefit directly from the $FEVR token ecosystem, from using and lending everlasting Digital Collectibles, and from sharing value with the in-game community.

About RealFevr: RealFevr is the most unique and experience-focused fantasy football application that exists since 2015 - with over 2M mobile downloads worldwide and numerous official partnerships. Our mission is to provide players with the best fantasy game adventure and to accomplish that goal we have built a state-of-the-art application that runs on top of blockchain technology.

