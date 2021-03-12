The First-Ever IDEA (Inclusivity, Diversity And Equity In Advertising) Competition From ICA And Bell Media Is Now Open For Entries

- Entries showcasing and celebrating diversity with this year's focus on Indigenous communities in advertising can enter to win $1 Million of media inventory - TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The first-ever IDEA (Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity in...

TORONTO, March 12, 2021 /CNW/ - The first-ever IDEA (Inclusivity, Diversity and Equity in Advertising) competition from Institute of Communication Agencies (ICA), in partnership with Bell Media, is calling on brands and agencies to enter for the chance to win $1 million worth of media inventory on Bell Media platforms. The focus for the inaugural IDEA contest is on campaigns that highlight Indigenous communities with a clear message of diversity and inclusion.

Announced in October 2020, the IDEA competition is open to national and international brands and their agencies, who are invited to submit ground-breaking work that celebrates diversity through advertising.

Entries can be now submitted, with a closing date of Friday, April 23. Creators of the winning entry will have access to the full range of Bell Media's platforms - TV, radio, out-of-home, and digital - to execute their $1 million campaign in 2021.

Entries are required to be new creative executions in English and French, and must show how diverse producers, directors, writers, and crew contribute significantly to the campaign beyond on-camera talent. Entrants must also commit to demonstrating, as part of their submission, that inclusion and diversity are components across all of their advertising, even when not the key message.

The IDEA competition builds on the broader IDEA initiative, launched in 2017 by the ICA, to promote inclusivity, diversity, and equity in advertising. An early supporter of the program, Bell Media participated in ICA's IDEA Summit at TIFF in 2018 with the theme "How Diversity of Thought Leads to Powerful Storytelling", featuring THE SOCIAL's Melissa Grelo.

Brands and their agencies can enter the IDEA competition at this link.

About the Institute of Communication Agencies (ICA)Since 1905, ICA has been the recognized, not-for-profit association for Canadian advertising, marketing, media, and public relations agencies. ICA's mission is to Amplify, Protect and Transform the agency sector through advocacy, awards, community, consultancy, insight, networking, research and training. ICA membership and board of directors represent some of the most recognized and influential businesses in our industry, both in Canada and internationally. Learn more at www.theica.ca.

About Bell MediaBell Media is Canada's leading content creation company with premier assets in television, radio, out-of-home advertising, digital media, and more. Bell Media owns 35 local television stations led by CTV, Canada's highest-rated television network, and the French-language Noovo network in Québec; 27 specialty channels, including leading specialty services TSN and RDS. Bell Media is Canada's largest radio broadcaster, with 215 music channels including 109 licensed radio stations in 58 markets across the country, all part of the iHeartRadio brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. The country's digital media leader, Bell Media develops and operates websites, apps, and online platforms for its news and entertainment brands; video streaming services Crave, TSN Direct, and RDS Direct; and multi-channel network Much Studios. The company owns a majority stake in Pinewood Toronto Studios and a minority interest in Montréal's Grande Studios; is a partner in Just for Laughs, the live comedy event and TV producer; and jointly owns Dome Productions Partnership., one of North America's leading production facilities providers. Bell Media is proud of its role in fostering diversity and inclusion with equity-seeking groups within the company and across Canada's media industry. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

