The First Draft Text Editor Expands Its Artificial Intelligence With Emphasis On Privacy

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicole Miller, a 15-year veteran writer and the developer behind First Draft, the AI text editor for Windows, gives writers three new tools that facilitate writing in a safe and private environment. Each tool takes into account the writer's need for immediate answers to questions, the need to mold the writing environment to an individual degree, and the need to access private data -- all without the fear of remote surveillance or a data breach.

First Draft's Quick Question function, for example, answers a variety of questions that people may have while writing, such as how to say a phrase in a foreign language or how many inches are in a meter. People typically address these types of questions through search engine. But by using artificial intelligence to answer questions offline, the software not only reduces dependency on search engines; it additionally reduces the risks of cookie tracking and unknowingly giving third parties access to browser histories.

Its Text Extractor, as another example, acts a personal data miner for when writers need immediate access to topic-specific terminology. And the data it collects is stored on the hard drive only. This eliminates the risk of exposing personal writing activities and interests to a surveilling third-party. "First Draft is internet-independent," says Nicole. "So what goes into First Draft, stays in First Draft."

Also new is a handy Teach function that lets writers adjust the things that the software learns from their own content. It was created to help the software not only build and understand relationships among various topics, but also consult those relationships when generating new material. And like with all of First Draft's functions since 2014, this function also stores data on the writer's hard drive. Added Miller, "The way writers use software creates a personal interaction that should not be accessible by strangers, whether those strangers are hackers or other writers accessing the same company server. Fortunately, First Draft eliminates those concerns completely."

