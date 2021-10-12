The Firefly Group Invests In Sales Xceleration

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firefly Group (Firefly), an investment firm with a mission of helping people and companies reach their full potential, announces its majority investment in Sales Xceleration®, the pioneer of providing...

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Firefly Group (Firefly), an investment firm with a mission of helping people and companies reach their full potential, announces its majority investment in Sales Xceleration®, the pioneer of providing fractional sales leadership for small to mid-size businesses.

Sales Xceleration was founded in 2011 by Mark Thacker and Chad Meyer, who both had successful careers in sales leadership and had both taken the entrepreneurial plunge to bring their skills to businesses in need in their community. They knew there were many other sales leaders who wanted to make a similar change, so they formed Sales Xceleration to provide sales consultants with their tools, processes, and insights that were gained as Outsourced VP of Sales. Mark and Chad remain significant owners in Sales Xceleration and will continue to be active within the company.

Sales Xceleration will complement Firefly's other platform investment in EOS Worldwide, who also serves entrepreneurial businesses. The companies are part of an investment strategy Firefly calls The Entrepreneurial Toolkit™, which seeks to identify, support, and grow world-class companies serving small to mid-size businesses with solutions that help attract and retain great people, win and keep loyal customers, and make more informed decisions with reliable data.

"We are excited that Firefly made the strategic decision to pursue us as a new platform investment given their experience with EOS®. We welcomed the opportunity to partner with an organization that knows the rapidly growing fractional business model, is aligned with our core values, and is willing to invest in our growing business model. With this support, we are excited to find ways to leverage synergies and continue expanding our footprint throughout the world, serving small to mid-size companies who need sales leadership help," said Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration, Inc.

"We couldn't be more pleased to join with Sales Xceleration in the next phase of its growth," said David Mann, Firefly's co-founder, and partner. "Its proven fractional services model fills a void in the marketplace left by the shortage of great sales leadership across small and mid-sized companies. In addition, we believe an ideal alignment exists in our cultures and core values. We look forward to helping the company continue to fulfill its mission."

Concentric Investment Partners and New Canaan Funding provided financing for the transaction.

About Sales XcelerationSales Xceleration provides business owners with an experienced Sales Consultant to drive sales growth when it is needed most. Sales Xceleration Advisors build sales engines to create record-breaking growth for your business by:

Creating Your Sales Plan

Finding Your Best Customers

Growing Your Sales

Connect with an Advisor in your community to navigate your path to more sales now. For additional information, please visit https://www.salesxceleration.com.

About The Firefly GroupFirefly helps companies and individuals reach their full potential. They bring this mission to life by partnering with strong leadership teams in growth-oriented, lower-middle market businesses. Since 2013, Firefly has invested in 10 companies. They have a proven track record of honoring their commitments, sticking to their core values, and being an effective and fun partner to leadership teams. For more information, please visit https://www.thefireflygrp.com/.

About Concentric Investment PartnersConcentric is a private investment firm that provides flexible capital solutions to lower-middle market businesses across the United States. Concentric typically partners with private equity and independent sponsors, as well as directly with business owners, to finance changes of control, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and growth. For more information, please visit https://www.concentricpartners.com/index.html.

About New Canaan FundingNew Canaan Funding ("NCF") is a boutique investment firm focused on mezzanine, second lien and unitranche debt financings with offices in Florida, Connecticut, and Illinois. As a partner to leading private equity sponsors in the middle market, NCF provides acquisition, buyout, recapitalization, and growth financing. For more information, please visit https://www.newcanaanfunding.com/.

