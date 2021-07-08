THE FINDGROUP Appointed As West Coast Dealership Of Ocean Craft Marine Rigid Hull, Amphibious Boats And Yacht Tenders

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- THE FINDGROUP, a full-service luxury brokerage, announced their appointment as the exclusive West Coast Dealership of Ocean Craft Marine Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIB's). The new partnership will focus on delivering OCM's line of Amphibious Boats and Yacht Tenders to the US West Coast market. The Amphibious Boats offer innovative versatility offering and independently operated four-wheel drive system for maximum traction on land allowing for easy access to beaches, lakes and rivers then fully retracting once in the water. Creative options also allow for diving, camping and fishing.

THE FINDGROUP'S partnership with Ocean Craft Marine promotes a comprehensive lineup of RHIB's complimenting Yacht owners as well as the requirements of the rapidly growing luxury, adventure seekers and professional marketplace.

Ocean Craft Marine manufactures the finest RHIB's in the maritime industry and markets for military, recreation, and professional applications ranging between 7.1M to 12M. All boats have European CE approval, NMMA and ABYC, in addition to approvals from other maritime authorities including USCG Sub-Chapter T, SOLAS.

OCM has an extensive and ever-evolving program of design manufacturing by providing cutting-edge innovations every year offering only the highest quality RHIB's.

About THE FINDGROUP

As Co-Founder and CEO of THE FINDGROUP, Joel Romero has an extensive background in the maritime industry. An experienced leader in the yachting industry, he has negotiated purchase and sales agreements on countless yachts, closing deals around the world. In the past, Joel has represented Sunseeker, Uniesse, Pershing, Riva, Custom Line, Ferretti, Navetta, Benetti, Mangusta,Itama, Mochi Craft, and CRN megayachts.

As Co-Founder and President of THE FINDGROUP, Edward Rodriguez has executive leadership experience in multiple industries such as Real Estate, Construction, Mortgage, Finance, and Entertainment and has over 25 years experience in sales and investing. Edward has previously worked at Auction.com, First American Financial Corporation and Warner Bros. Studios.

THE FINDGROUP offers high-level expertise in marketing, listing, selling, and closing luxury assets. Over time, the business has developed into a full-service organization by merging luxury industry experts under one company. THE FINDGROUP has locations in Newport Beach, Marina Del Rey, California and Miami, Florida and soon in Seattle, Washington.

THE FINDGROUP was founded by a group of entrepreneurs with over 35 years of experience in their respective industries in selling, brokering, and delivering yachts, jets, exotic vehicles, as well as commercial and luxury real estate.

