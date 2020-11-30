The Financial Quarterback Pledges To Improve Financial Literacy This Giving Tuesday

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To support Veterans and show appreciation for their service, The Financial Quarterback Josh Jalinski offers three free appointments to help them manage their finances. In addition to the free Veteran consultations, which will be first come, first serve, 50 copies of The Retirement Reality Check will be offered to Veterans and other Americans looking to improve their financial literacy.

"It's a tough financial climate out there right now," says Josh Jalinski, CEO and Founder of Jalinski Advisory Group and The Financial Quarterback. "Our Veterans have given so much. They should not have to worry about money. There are a lot of grants and loans available - some can pay for COVID-19 expenses and others for college. I want to make sure they know about them and use them!"

If you are a Veteran in need of financial planning advice, please call (732) 240-2274 x1 or email us here to schedule your free appointment. If you are interested in learning more about financial planning, and best practices for managing your money, you can register for a free book here. Books will be mailed out this December.

"My expertise is the greatest resource I can offer," says Jalinski. "My hope is that others in my industry will see what we are doing and reach out to help people in their area."

To set up an interview on the firm's pledge, or discuss present financial trends and topics, contact KAR Comms.

About Jalinski Advisory Group

Since 2005 Jalinski Advisory Group has specialized in risk management. Their team of highly esteemed industry veterans, with decades of experience in the financial services industry, provides families, physicians, high-net-worth individuals, corporations, endowments, and foundations with trusted advice, personalized service, and experienced decision making. Using a unique Financial Quarterback™ approach, Jalinski Advisory Group educates people across the U.S. about wealth management. To learn more, visit https://jalinski.org/.

