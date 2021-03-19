The Fibroid Foundation Is Proud To Support The 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research And Education Act Of 2021'

The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 will provide $150M to the National Institutes of Health. In the United States, an estimated 26,000,000 women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids.1

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fibroid Foundation is proud to endorse the 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021'. This important legislation was introduced on March 18, 2021, by Representative Yvette D. Clarke (NY-9).

In the United States, an estimated 26,000,000 women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids. 1 Uterine fibroids are the most common gynecologic condition in women 2 , however, treatment options and medical research funding have yet to match the enormity of the affected community.

Sateria Venable, Founder & CEO of The Fibroid Foundation, responded to yesterday's introduction of the Fibroid Bill by saying, "Consistent fibroid research funding will transform the quality of life for millions of women in the United States."

Ultrasound screenings were used in the 2017, 'Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need' study. The tests revealed an "estimated cumulative incidence rate of UF (uterine fibroids) by the age of 50 is significantly higher in black women (80%) compared with white women (nearly 70%)." 3 Annually, uterine fibroids account for approximately half of hysterectomies performed in the United States. 4 Data has shown that there are cardiovascular risk factors associated with hysterectomy. 5

According to The Fibroid Foundation, patients are suffering in silence. Community members express concerns about limited treatment options, the high cost of treatment, insurance coverage, and difficulty finding fibroid specialists. The organization recognizes the significant health disparities which impact its community and provides support with a unique patient perspective. To aid in the correction of those disparities, the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021 will provide $150M to the National Institutes of Health. Legislative benefits of the Uterine Fibroid Act include:

APPROPRIATION of $30,000,000 for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026

for each of fiscal years 2022 through 2026 Establish a RESEARCH database for treatment of fibroids

Deliver REPORTING on State treatment expenditures

COORDINATION of data and outcomes at the Federal level

DISSEMINATE evidence-based care outcomes for individuals with fibroids

The Fibroid Foundation, with members in most U.S. states, and 48 countries, develops annual programming centered on education, advocacy and access to treatment. This month, the organization announced the #askHER initiative, aimed at encouraging conversation about uterine fibroids. The initiative addresses the stigma surrounding menstrual awareness by promoting dialogue in support of those diagnosed with fibroids.

The Fibroid Foundation is proud to support the 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021'. Uterine fibroids disproportionately impact those of African descent. The Fibroid Foundation is encouraged to see meaningful legislation aimed at addressing the public health crisis in the U.S. which is impacting patients and their families. We thank Representative Clarke and the Congressional Black Caucus on Women & Girls for their leadership and look forward to working in partnership with Congress, and the many supporting organizations of the 'Stephanie Tubbs Jones Uterine Fibroid Research and Education Act of 2021'.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is an organization founded by fibroid patient Sateria Venable in 2013 after her third of four fibroid surgeries. As the premier global community of fibroids patients, their mission is to:

Be the voice of women living with fibroids.

Create and support initiatives to find a cure for fibroids.

Advocate for ongoing funding of patient-sensitive fibroids research.

Erase the 'Stigma of Silence' around menstrual health.

Minimize treatment disparities with layered patient support.

The Foundation has 25 chapters and a readership of 29,000 people around the world. The Foundation is published in Obstetrics and Gynecology, The Green Journal and other medical journals.

'One woman at a time, we are showing the world that we are empowered and that we are driven to change our story!'

