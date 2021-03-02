The Fibroid Foundation Announces the #askHER Initiative

Let's get everyone talking about fibroids, because everyone is affected

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fibroid Foundation ( https://www.fibroidfoundation.org ), a patient-founded nonprofit dedicated to fibroid education, research, treatment innovation and legislation, announces the #askHER initiative.

The Fibroid Foundation announces the launch of a new initiative to promote conversation about uterine fibroids and to, ultimately, create a safe space where those diagnosed with fibroids can find support.

Seventy percent of all women develop uterine fibroids. With these shocking statistics, it might seem that everyone would be familiar with the term "fibroid," but this is not the case. In The Fibroid Foundation's role as patient advocates, the organization finds that many people are not aware of a health concern with such incredibly high diagnosis rates. So The Fibroid Foundation wondered, "How can we raise awareness of uterine fibroids in a way that engages everyone?"

That was the origin of the #askHER initiative.

#askHER and provide a safe space to:

Hear her story

Better understand how she's feeling

Understand how fibroids affect the family unit

Find ways to help with advocacy

Learn how to support future generations

As a community, we can find solutions to fibroids and erase the stigma around menstruation.

Let's #askHER and create a movement. Let's include everyone in this important conversation.

For anyone interested in partnering with The Fibroid Foundation, please visit https://www.fibroidfoundation.org/partners/.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is an organization founded by fibroid patient Sateria Venable in 2013. Our mission is to provide education, support research and treatment innovation, and promote legislation. We have 21 chapters and a readership of over 28,000 women around the world. Our publications include articles in Obstetrics and Gynecology and The Green Journal.

One woman at a time, we are showing the world that we are empowered, and that we are driven to change our story.

Fibroid Statistics:

The "Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need" 2017 study found that, "Using ultrasound screening, the estimated cumulative incidence rate of UF by the age of 50 is significantly higher in black women (80%) compared with white women (nearly 70%)." https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6193285

Media Contact: hello@fibroidfoundation.org

SOURCE The Fibroid Foundation